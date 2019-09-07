McDonell continued its step forward in its second season of 8-man football Saturday, winning its second game in three tries with a 30-14 home triumph against White Lake/Elcho.
The Macks scored the final 16 points of the game, with Tanner Opsal throwing a 56-yard touchdown to Kendren Gullo in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie. Opsal sealed it with a 1-yard touchdown run with under a minute left.
Opsal threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns and ran for an additional 73 yards and two touchdowns. Gullo caught seven passes for 134 yards and two TDs.
Cross Country
Husky Invitational: Eau Claire Memorial finished third on the boys side and Menomonie third on the girls side in a meet featuring multiple local teams. River Falls took the boys team title and Hudson won it on the girls.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Jillian Heth finished third with a time of 19:05.9, while Hudson’s Rachel Ball was victorious at 18:44.0. Chippewa Falls’ Ella Behling finished seventh with a 19:54.3, while Lauren Flynn of Eau Claire North finished a spot behind her with a 19:56.1.
Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz led the Mustangs with a seventh-place finish at 16:16.4. Regis’ Andrew Schlitz also squeezed into the top 10 with a 16:32.6.
Volleyball
Sparta Invite: Fall Creek earned the tournament title with an undefeated outing, besting Mauston, Sparta, North Crawford, Black River Falls, Wonewoc-Center and Edgar all in two sets each.
Gianna Vollrath had 49 kills, Malerie Vining had 24 kills and Quinlyn Rubeck had 45 assists, 20 digs and five aces. The Crickets moved to 16-1.
Aquinas Tournament: McDonell went 4-1, beating Eleva-Strum, Onalaska, Elk Mound and Arcadia in straight sets to earn a second-place finish out of 12 schools. The Macks’ only loss came at the hands of La Crosse Aquinas, 25-20, 25-19.
Maggie Craker had 14 aces, 11 kills, 76 assists and 29 digs, while Sidney Rice had 20 kills and Olivia Misna had 40 digs.