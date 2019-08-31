Eau Claire North volleyball finished third out of 40 teams in the Sprawl Tournament at UW-Stout after going 2-1 in its final day Saturday.
The Huskies bested Columbus Catholic in two close sets, 25-24 and 28-26, and St. Croix Falls, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13, but fell to Oshkosh West, 25-22, 26-24.
Bailey Thompson led the team with 44 digs, while Olivia Laube had 30 digs and 63 assists and Maria Venne had 30 digs and 27 kills. The Huskies moved to 8-1 on the season.
McDonell finished sixth at the tournament after going 4-3. The Macks beat Athens, DC Everest, Cameron and Osceola, only dropping one set to Osceola. Maggie Craker had 20 aces, 19 kills, 112 assists and 61 digs.
Chippewa Falls won two of its three matches on Saturday, besting Cameron in three sets but falling to Rice Lake and New Richmond. Jazmine Johnson had 18 kills and two digs while Alisia Palms and Sami Perlberg had 20 digs each.
Marathon Tournament: Fall Creek went 4-1 in its first action of the season, making it to the tournament’s championship game before falling to Stratford in three sets. The Crickets didn’t lose a single set to Rib Lake, Marathon, Thorp and Phillips.
Gianna Vollrath had 37 kills and 12 blocks on the day, while Catelyn Schulz had 50 assists and 16 digs.
UW-Whitewater Tournament: Bloomer finished 11th out of 24 teams after besting Tomahawk but falling to Platteville and St. Joseph on the second day of action.
Emma Krejci had five kills and four digs in the two-set win against Tomahawk which the Blackhawks took 25-16, 25-18. Josie Kostner and Larrisa Fossum had 11 and 10 digs in that match, respectively.
Black River Falls Invitational: Immanuel finished 4-1 and lost in the final of the Gold Pool in two sets to Mauston. Osseo-Fairchild went 2-3 at the tournament.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 0, Green Bay Preble 0: Scott Knowlton made three saves in a shutout effort as the Old Abes closed out tournament play in Green Bay.