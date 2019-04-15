Baseball
La Crosse Aquinas 11, Regis 2
Regis 101 000 0 — 2 6 6
Aquinas 302 321 X — 11 5 2
WP: Evan Kujac (6 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: Luke Rooney (4 IP, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 4 K).
Leading hitters — Regis: Cade Osborn 3-3. Aquinas: Jared Everson 3-3 (2 2B, RBI, 2 SB)
Records: Aquinas 6-4, Regis 4-3.
Durand 7, Glenwood City 1
Glenwood City 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
Durand 010 123 X — 7 7 0
WP: Isaiah Whitwam (6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 10 K). LP: Gavin Janson (5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
Leading hitters — Durand: Blaine Bauer 2-3, Isaiah Whitwam 2-4 (2 RBI), Preston Milliren 1-3 (2 RBI).
Records: Durand 2-2, 2-2.
Osseo-Fairchild 4, Stanley Boyd 3
Stanley-Boyd 100 020 0 — 3 3 2
Osseo-Fairchild 020 110 x — 4 3 3
WP: Jackson Johnson (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). LP: Noah Gillingham (6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 5 K).
Leading hitters — Stanley-Boyd: Gillingham 1-4 (3B), Carter Vait 2-3. Osseo-Fairchild: Johnson 2-2.
Records: Osseo-Fairchild 4-1, 2-0.
Softball
Superior 5, Bloomer 3
Superior 000 300 2 — 5 7 1
Bloomer 000 000 3 — 3 10 2
WP: M. Stariha (6.2 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 10 H, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Calley Olson (7 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 10 K).
Leading hitters — Bloomer: Emily Kuehl 3-4 (2B, RBI), Savannah Buchholtz 3-4, Rilee Luzinski 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI).
Records: Bloomer 3-4.
Blair-Taylor 10, Independence/Gilmanton 0 (6 inn.)
Blair-Taylor 401 104 — 10 10 0
I/G 000 000 — 0 3 6
WP: Lauren Steien (6 IP, 3 K, 0 BB, 0 R, 0 ER). LP: Brianna Truog (6 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 4 ER, 10 R).
Leading hitters — Blair-Taylor: Ari Charles 3-4, Lauren Kidd 2-4, Danyelle Waldera 2-4, Cierra Curran 2-4. Independence/Gilmanton: Truog 2-3.
Records: Blair-Taylor 5-0, 3-0; Independence/Gilmanton 4-2, 3-1.