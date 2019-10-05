Volleyball
Lewiston Altura 2, McDonell 1
Lewiston Altura def. McDonell 25-9, 21-25, 16-14.
McDonell 2, Wisconsin Dells 0
McDonell def. Wisconsin Dells 25-17, 25-11
McDonell 2, Prairie Du Chien 0
McDonell def. Prairie Du Chien 25-23, 25-15.
McDonell 2, Onalaska 0
McDonell def. Onalaska 25-22, 25-27, 15-11.
McDonell 2, Lewiston Altura 1
McDonell def. Lewiston Altura 18-25, 26-24, 16-13.
McDonell stats leaders: Olivia Mlsna 50 digs, Maggie Craker 10 aces, 15 kills, 113 assists, 59 digs, Sidney Rice 21 kills, Shanen Rice 35 digs, Destiny Baughman 6 aces, 38 kills, Rachel Smiskey 29 kills. Record: McDonell 30-8.
Bloomer 2, Owen-Withee 0
Bloomer def. Owen-Withee 25-4, 25-13.
Ashland 2, Bloomer 0
Ashland def. Bloomer 25-20, 25-21.
Fall Creek 2, Bloomer 0
Fall Creek def. Bloomer 25-17, 25-12.
Bloomer leaders: Emma Krejci 29 kills, Larissa Fossum 24 kills, Rylie Jarr 55 assists.
Fall Creek 2, Stanley-Boyd 0
Fall Creek def. Stanley-Boyd 25-15, 25-19.
Stanley-Boyd 2, Owen-Withee 0
Stanley-Boyd def. Owen-Withee 25-23, 25-12.
Ashland 2, Stanley-Boyd 0
Ashland def. Stanley-Boyd 25-23, 25-14.
Fall Creek 2, Ashland 0
Fall Creek def. Ashland 25-22, 25-13.
Fall Creek 2, Owen-Withee 0
Fall Creek def. Owen-Withee 25-10, 25-15.
Fall Creek stat leaders: Gianna Vollrath 22 kills, 7 blocks; Madisen Johnson 13 kills, 5 aces, Catelyn Schulz 38 assists, 25 digs, Quinlyn Rubeck 26 assists, 20 digs, 5 aces, Emma Ryan 13 kills, 5 blocks, Abigail Dell 23 digs. Record: Fall Creek 33-3.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Wauwatosa East 0
ECM 1 0 — 1
WE 0 0 — 0
Goals: 1, ECM, Garrett Woodford (Will Hartman), 15th minute. Shots: Memorial 10, Wauwatosa East 3. Saves: Scott Knowlton (ECM) 2, Connor Reilly (E) 2 saves, Santi Davilla (E), 2 saves.
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Oshkosh West 1
ECM 1 1 — 2
OW 1 0 — 1
Goals: 1, OW, Sam Blaskowski (Alex Niehans), 11th minute; 2, ECM, Mason Sherman (Lui Shi Xiong), 30th minute; 3, ECM, Jacob Peloquin (Mason Sherman), 66th minute. Shots: Memorial 16, Oshkosh West 3. Saves: Scott Knowlton (ECM) 2, Aidan Salzer (OW) 7. Record: Memorial 10-1-3.
Oshkosh North 4, Eau Claire North 0
Eau Claire 0 0 - 0
Oshkosh 3 0 - 4
Goals: 1, Oshkosh, Praise Mugisha, 15th minute; 2, Oshkosh, Wilondja Kitungano, 19th minute; 3, Oshkosh, Cade Schmitz, 39th minute; 4, Mugisha (Tim Gillingham), 51st minute.
Shots: Oshkosh 13, Eau Claire 7. Saves: Ayden White (Eau Claire) 6, Kauldon Larson (Oshkosh) 4.
Late Friday
Mondovi 53, Boyceville 0
Boyceville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mondovi 21 19 7 6 — 53
First Quarter
Mondovi: Tanner Marsh 9 pass from Carter Johnson (Raith Bauer kick)
Mondovi: Johnson 19 run (Bauer kick)
Mondovi: Jackson Falkner 43 pass from Johnson (Bauer kick)
Second Quarter
Mondovi: Johnson 29 run (Kick failed)
Mondovi: Marsh 25 run (Kick failed)
Mondovi: Nathan Pelke 9 run (Buaer kick)
Third Quarter
Mondovi: Falkner 55 pass from Johnson (Bauer kick)
Fourth Quarter
Mondovi: Dawson Rud 25 run (Pass failed)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (13-12): Josiah Berg 2-28, Brendan Sempf 3-7, Sebastian 1-0, Connor Sempf 7- (-23). Mondovi (21-287): Carter Johnson 4-91, Jackson Falkner 1-46, Tanner Marsh 4-44, Tommy Bahr 6-38, Cade Brenner 3-29, Dawson Rud 1-25, Nathan Pelke 1-9, Nolan Seipel 1-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville (9-24-3-4): Connor Sempf 9-24-3-4. Mondovi (6-10-0-132): Carter Johnson 6-10-0-132
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 2-16, Jacob Graney 2-1, Brendan Sempf 4-(-4), Josiah Berg 1-(-9). Mondovi: Jackson Falkner 2-98, Dawson rud 1-13, Tanner Marsh 1-9, Dustin Mohler 1-7, Cade Brenner 1-5.
Northwestern 69, Cameron 0
Cameron 0 0 0 0 — 0
Northwestern 35 21 6 7 — 69
First Quarter
Northwestern: Colin Trautt 50 run (Isaac Nichols kick), 10:10
Northwestern: Bryson Mazur 46 pass from Jake Brill (Nichols kick), 8:22
Northwestern: Dane Evanson 24 pass from Brill (Nichols kick), 6:31
Northwestern: Trautt 13 run (Nichols kick), 3:26
Northwestern: Jagar Stillson fumble return (Nichols kick), 3:21
Second Quarter
Northwestern: Mazur 9 run (Nichols kick), 11:10
Northwestern: Greg Ohman 3 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 6:20
Northwestern: Austin Schlies 11 run (Kriske kick), 2:08
Third Quarter
Northwestern: Ohman 60 run (Kick failed), 10:42
Fourth Quarter
Northwestern: Cam Benesch 62 run (Kriske kick) 5:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cameron (31-31): Nick Schuman 9-33, Ashtyn Waite 10-11, Dylan Holdemen 8-9, Dylan Foss 4-(-6), Kayne Johnson 2-(-8), Cole Lundequam 1-(-8). Northwestern (22-398): Colin Trautt 3-106, Austin Schlies 6-104, Cam Benesch 4-74, Greg Ohman 3-74, Brennan Werner 1-15, Kole Paulsen 1-10, Nick Ogren 2-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cameron (1-8-1-6): Dylan Foss 1-7-0-6, Ethan Gifford 0-1-1-0. Northwestern (2-2-0-70): Jake Brill 2-2-0-70.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cameron: Alec Olsen 1-6. Northwestern: Bryson Mazur 1-46, Dane Evanson 1-24.