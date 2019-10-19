Boys soccer
New Richmond 4, Chippewa Falls 0
Girls Tennis
State Tournament
Matches involving area participants
Division 2
Doubles
Consolation Semifinals
No. 8 Elena Bourget/Evie Shepich (Regis) def. No. 4 Rylee Teuteberg/Alex Sturm (Catholic Memorial) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Fifth-Place Match
No. 7 Phoebe Christenson/Jenna Wahl (Luther) def. No. 8 Elena Bourget/Evie Shepich (Regis) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Late Friday
Football
Spencer/ Columbus 49, Altoona 12
Altoona 0 6 6 0 12
Spencer/Columbus 8 16 18 7 49
First Quarter
S: Eden Jacobson 9 run (Jacobson run), 10:10
Second Quarter
S: Austin Bacon 1 run (Bacon run), 10:43
A: Paxton Gluch 5 run (pass failed), 7:10
S: Bacon 21 run (Jacobson run), 0:47
Third Quarter
S: Hayden Bauman 6 run (kick failed), 10:22
A: Donovan Adrian 4 run (pass failed), 6:37
S: Jacobson 1 run (kick failed), 3:33
S: Jacobson 57 run (kick failed), 1:53
Fourth Quarter
S: Max McGiveron 33 run (Jake McGiveron kick), 5:23
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona: (42-164): Paxton Gluch 31-156. Spencer/Columbus (39-324): Jacobson 11-123, Bacon 12-78, Bauman 7-68.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (5-10-0-110): Nate McMahon 3-8-0-39. Spencer/Columbus (8-14-0-66): Gauge Stratman 8-14-0-66.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Jake Varsho 1-44, Matt Hanson 1-21. Spencer: Bacon 4-53.
Eleva-Strum 41, Whitehall 7
Whitehall 0 7 0 0 — 7
E-S 6 7 21 7 — 41
First Quarter
E: Andrew Schoen 11 run (run failed), 4:50
Second Quarter
W: Ryan Kleinhans 10 run (Luke Highley kick), 11:55
E: Schoen 2 run (Nicholas Higley kick), 10:36
Third Quarter
E: Higley 6 run (Higley kick), 4:47
E: Palkowski 22 from Higley (Higley kick), 3:10
E: Schoen 60 run (Higley kick), 1:21
Fourth Quarter
E: Schoen 8 run (Higley kick), 11:42
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Whitehall (63-104): Liam Herrick 11-54. Eleva-Strum(48-260): Higley 10-127, Schoen 15-123.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Whitehall(16-3-0-61): Ryan Kleinhans 16-3-0-61. Eleva-Strum (12-8-0-104): Higley 12-8-0-104.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Whitehall: Johnathon Thorn 1-30. Eleva-Strum: Jacob Palkowski 4-43, Andrew Hoch 2-41.
Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6
Unity 14 20 8 0 — 42
Elmwood/Plum City 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
U: Luke Flaherty 50 pass from Jake Bloom (pass failed), 10:26
EPC: Dalton Binkowski 1 run (run failed), 3:39
U: Flaherty 29 pass from Bloom (Bloom run), 1:34
Second Quarter
U: Jack Nelson 54 run (run failed), 10:56
U:Adam Welhe 12 run (pass failed), 1:26
U: Andrew Krone 3 run (Flaherty from Bloom), :33
Third Quarter
U: Welhe 3 run (Bloom run), 10:28
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Unity (28-225): Jack Nelson 3-103, Bloom 4-40 Elmwood/Plum City (48-120): Dalton Binkowski 34-129
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Unity (2-4-0-79): Bloom 2-40-0-79; Elmwood/Plum City (2-7-0-11): Zach Phillips 2-7-0-11.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Unity: Flaherty 2-79; Elmwood/Plum City: Ethan Rupakas 1-14.
Spooner 26, Barron 21
Spooner 0 6 14 6 — 26
Barron 0 14 0 7 — 21
Second Quarter
B: Wyatt Boe 83 pass from Andrew Williams (Chase Peltier kick), 6:56
S: Connor Childs 5 run (run failed) 3:39
B: Austin Williams 21 pass from An. Williams (Peltier kick), :09
Third Quarter
S: Childs 3 run (Carter Bell run), 8:11
B: Gavin Gordon 7 pass from An. Williams (run failed), :17
Fourth Quarter
B: Gordon 7 pass from An. Williams (Peltier kick); S: Bell 5 run (pass failed)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spooner (43-222): Jack Meister 12-101, Bell 14-72 Barron (32-(-1)): Peltier 11-25.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spooner (1-5-0-0): Childs 1-5-0-0. Barron (9-13-1-179): An. Williams 8-10-1-179, Boe 1-2-0-14.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Barron: Boe 3-98, Gordon 4-62.