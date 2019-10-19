Boys soccer

New Richmond 4, Chippewa Falls 0

Girls Tennis

State Tournament

Matches involving area participants

Division 2

Doubles

Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 Elena Bourget/Evie Shepich (Regis) def. No. 4 Rylee Teuteberg/Alex Sturm (Catholic Memorial) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Fifth-Place Match

No. 7 Phoebe Christenson/Jenna Wahl (Luther) def. No. 8 Elena Bourget/Evie Shepich (Regis) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Late Friday

Football

Spencer/ Columbus 49, Altoona 12

Altoona 0 6 6 0 12

Spencer/Columbus 8 16 18 7 49

First Quarter

S: Eden Jacobson 9 run (Jacobson run), 10:10

Second Quarter

S: Austin Bacon 1 run (Bacon run), 10:43

A: Paxton Gluch 5 run (pass failed), 7:10

S: Bacon 21 run (Jacobson run), 0:47

Third Quarter

S: Hayden Bauman 6 run (kick failed), 10:22

A: Donovan Adrian 4 run (pass failed), 6:37

S: Jacobson 1 run (kick failed), 3:33

S: Jacobson 57 run (kick failed), 1:53

Fourth Quarter

S: Max McGiveron 33 run (Jake McGiveron kick), 5:23

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona: (42-164): Paxton Gluch 31-156. Spencer/Columbus (39-324): Jacobson 11-123, Bacon 12-78, Bauman 7-68.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (5-10-0-110): Nate McMahon 3-8-0-39. Spencer/Columbus (8-14-0-66): Gauge Stratman 8-14-0-66.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Jake Varsho 1-44, Matt Hanson 1-21. Spencer: Bacon 4-53.

Eleva-Strum 41, Whitehall 7

Whitehall 0 7 0 0 — 7

E-S 6 7 21 7 — 41

First Quarter

E: Andrew Schoen 11 run (run failed), 4:50

Second Quarter

W: Ryan Kleinhans 10 run (Luke Highley kick), 11:55

E: Schoen 2 run (Nicholas Higley kick), 10:36

Third Quarter

E: Higley 6 run (Higley kick), 4:47

E: Palkowski 22 from Higley (Higley kick), 3:10

E: Schoen 60 run (Higley kick), 1:21

Fourth Quarter

E: Schoen 8 run (Higley kick), 11:42

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Whitehall (63-104): Liam Herrick 11-54. Eleva-Strum(48-260): Higley 10-127, Schoen 15-123.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Whitehall(16-3-0-61): Ryan Kleinhans 16-3-0-61. Eleva-Strum (12-8-0-104): Higley 12-8-0-104.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Whitehall: Johnathon Thorn 1-30. Eleva-Strum: Jacob Palkowski 4-43, Andrew Hoch 2-41.

Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6

Unity 14 20 8 0 — 42

Elmwood/Plum City 6 0 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

U: Luke Flaherty 50 pass from Jake Bloom (pass failed), 10:26

EPC: Dalton Binkowski 1 run (run failed), 3:39

U: Flaherty 29 pass from Bloom (Bloom run), 1:34

Second Quarter

U: Jack Nelson 54 run (run failed), 10:56

U:Adam Welhe 12 run (pass failed), 1:26

U: Andrew Krone 3 run (Flaherty from Bloom), :33

Third Quarter

U: Welhe 3 run (Bloom run), 10:28

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Unity (28-225): Jack Nelson 3-103, Bloom 4-40 Elmwood/Plum City (48-120): Dalton Binkowski 34-129

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Unity (2-4-0-79): Bloom 2-40-0-79; Elmwood/Plum City (2-7-0-11): Zach Phillips 2-7-0-11.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Unity: Flaherty 2-79; Elmwood/Plum City: Ethan Rupakas 1-14.

Spooner 26, Barron 21

Spooner 0 6 14 6 — 26

Barron 0 14 0 7 — 21

Second Quarter

B: Wyatt Boe 83 pass from Andrew Williams (Chase Peltier kick), 6:56

S: Connor Childs 5 run (run failed) 3:39

B: Austin Williams 21 pass from An. Williams (Peltier kick), :09

Third Quarter

S: Childs 3 run (Carter Bell run), 8:11

B: Gavin Gordon 7 pass from An. Williams (run failed), :17

Fourth Quarter

B: Gordon 7 pass from An. Williams (Peltier kick); S: Bell 5 run (pass failed)

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Spooner (43-222): Jack Meister 12-101, Bell 14-72 Barron (32-(-1)): Peltier 11-25.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spooner (1-5-0-0): Childs 1-5-0-0. Barron (9-13-1-179): An. Williams 8-10-1-179, Boe 1-2-0-14.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Barron: Boe 3-98, Gordon 4-62.