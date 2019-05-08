Eau Claire North's Sam Stange and Elk Mound's Morgan Radtke were named the male and female athletes of the year at the Leader-Telegram Prep Sports Awards on Wednesday at Florian Gardens.
Stange was the state hockey player of the year and helped the Huskies reach the state tournament for the first time in 13 years. He tallied 80 points over the course of the season to earn first team all-state honors. He's committed to play at the University of Wisconsin.
He is also a standout baseball player, carrying over success from last year's second team all-state recognition with a great start to this spring. He's among the Huskies' top hitters and pitchers.
Radtke was a unanimous first team all-state volleyball selection in Division 3 and was the all-area player of the year. She earned Dunn-St. Croix Conference player of the year honors twice in her career. She eclipsed the 1,000 kills benchmark as a varsity player, and will play collegiately at Michigan Tech.
She also was a second team All-Northwest basketball selection after earning first team All-Dunn-St. Croix honors, leading the Mounders in scoring and rebounding.
Stange and Radtke were two of four athletes who won seasonal athlete of the year awards.
Chippewa Falls football player Rico DeLeon and Radtke won the boys and girls top athlete awards for the fall season.
DeLeon was a first team all-state selection, serving as a terror to deal with on the defensive line. He made 102 total tackles, including 32 tackles for a loss. He came up with 4.5 sacks over the course of the season despite dealing with constant double teams. He will play at Iowa Western Community College next fall.
Two Eau Claire North Husky hockey players took home the winter top athlete awards. Stange won it for the boys, while Charlotte Akervik won the girls award.
Akervik was the winner of the Wisconsin Miss Hockey award, given to the state's top senior. She racked up 43 points as a defenseman for the Eau Claire Area Stars this winter to win the all-area player of the year award. She will play college hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato.
Eau Claire North also swept the readers' choice awards, with voters selecting Dalton Banks and Kary Petricka as the winners.
Banks, North's all-time leading scorer on the basketball court, was a first team All-Northwest pick for the second year running. He was an AP third team all-state selection on the basketball court.
Petricka was a state qualifier in three track and field events as well as a second team all-conference volleyball player. She holds a couple of North track records and led the volleyball team in kills, surpassing the 400 mark for the season.
In addition, the following athletes were recognized at Wednesday’s banquet:
Altoona: Lydia Berseth, Karly Maurina, Evan Moss, Jake Nelson, Sydney Presler, Averie Varsho.
Augusta: Tanner Alix, Ashlyn Korger, Carolyn Shult.
Bloomer: Cole Michaelsen, Kenadi Poirier, Grace Post, Sierra Raine, Zach Ruf, Chloee Swartz.
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek, Kaitlyn Tice, Madeline Wahl, Coy Bowe, Andy Hinzmann, Noah Kahl, James Pfeiffer, Mary Jo Prokupek.
Chippewa Falls: Rico DeLeon, Caelan Givens, Aaliyah McMillan, Matt Pomietlo, Tyler Robarge, Dane Weiland, Alexis Zenner.
Chippewa Falls McDonell: Maggie Craker, Noah Weimert, Cory Hoglund, Charlie Bleskachek.
Colfax: Alyssa Dachel, Abby DeMoe, Luke Heidorn, Kameri Meredith.
Durand: Isaac Wegner, Riley Radle, TJ Tulip, Brooke Polzer, Emily Annis.
Eau Claire Memorial: Mitch Brenner, Tyler Hanson, Nathan Hau, Jillian Heth, Cooper Kapanke, Ava Kison, Lexi Meade, Andrew Roberts.
Eau Claire North: Charlotte Akervik, Dalton Banks, Sydney Brown, Carter Duerkop, Kary Petricka, Sam Stange, Zach Urdahl.
Eleva-Strum: Isaac Larabee, Ryan Johnson, Matthew Tomasello, Brianna Nelson, Aubrey Lasher, Connor Windjue.
Elk Mound: Brady Redwine, Cade Hanson, Morgan Radtke, Alana Plaszcz, Abigail Curry.
Fall Creek: Laura Accola, David Anderson, Marcus Cline, Joey Kinderman, Katrina Klawiter, Brady Nicks.
Menomonie: Destiny Haldeman, Lexi Hastings, Lindsey Johnson, Jace Kressin, Mackenzie Maguire, Kylie Mogen, Sam Thompson, Adam Wilson, Sam Zbornik.
Mondovi: Nathan Pelke.
Osseo-Fairchild: Caden Boettcher, Sophiah Filla, Kari Herman, Logan Mulhern.
Regis: Andrew Ernstmeyer, Grace Gilles, Teryn Karlstad, Isaac Michels, Cade Osborn, Andrew Schlitz, Bria Thalacker.