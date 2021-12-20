PRESCOTT — A 63-year-old Prescott man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 35, near Highway E, in the Pierce County town of Oak Grove, authorities say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies arrived at the scene and located a single set of tracks leaving Highway 35 near Prescott.

It was determined a 2001 Chevy Tracker operated by Richard Perkins was northbound on Highway 35 when it left the road and entered the east ditch.

The vehicle continued through the ditch and struck several trees hidden from view.

Perkins was found in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com