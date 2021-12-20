Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PRESCOTT — A 63-year-old Prescott man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 35, near Highway E, in the Pierce County town of Oak Grove, authorities say.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies arrived at the scene and located a single set of tracks leaving Highway 35 near Prescott.
It was determined a 2001 Chevy Tracker operated by Richard Perkins was northbound on Highway 35 when it left the road and entered the east ditch.
The vehicle continued through the ditch and struck several trees hidden from view.
Perkins was found in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.