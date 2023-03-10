MADISON — A Prescott man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Richard Skramstad, 60, will spend five years on supervised release following his prison term.
According to federal court records:
In March 2021, the West Central Drug Task Force began investigating Skramstad as a suspected methamphetamine dealer in the Menomonie area.
Officers utilized a confidential informant to buy 52 grams of pure methamphetamine from Skramstad on April 13, 2021.
In an interview following his arrest in May 2021, Skramstad admitted to selling methamphetamine on multiple occasions.
The case against Skramstad was the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
