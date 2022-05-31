ELLSWORTH — A 60-year-old Prescott man suffered undetermined injuries in a Friday evening motorcycle crash in Pierce County.
Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service transported Lawrence Coone from the scene of the crash to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Coone was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 10 near Highway 63 at about 8:37 p.m. Friday in the town of Trimbelle.
The motorcycle hit some gravel, causing Coone to loose control of the vehicle. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and hit a guardrail on the south side of the highway.
