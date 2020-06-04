RIVER FALLS -- A Prescott man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in River Falls.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
At 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash on Highway E near 690th Avenue in River Falls.
It was determined a 1998 Buick LeSabre operated by Gary Urman, 60, was southbound on E when Urman lost control of his vehicle, entered the west ditch and struck a power pole.
After lifesaving efforts, Urman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by River Falls Area Ambulance, River Falls Fire Department and River Falls Police Department.