ELLSWORTH — A 73-year-old woman from Prescott died Tuesday evening when she was struck by a SUV.
Lynda M. Hudak was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at about 5:18 p.m. when Hudak, who was crossing the roadway, was hit by an SUV headed northbound, the news release stated.
Leila Koehnen, 42, of Harris, Minn., drove the 2016 Ford Edge that struck Hudak.
Koehnen was transported by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.
