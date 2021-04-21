Prevea Health's community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jacob's Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie is now accepting walk-ins, Prevea announced Wednesday.
It will be the Chippewa Valley's second large-scale vaccination site to accept walk-ins. A FEMA-supported vaccination site at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire began accepting walk-ins last week.
The Prevea clinic at Jacob's Well Church will accept walk-ins at specific times of the day. To find out what times and days walk-ins will be accepted, visit www.prevea.com/vaccine or call 1 (833) 344-4373.
For the next week, the Jacob's Well site will vaccinate walk-ins on these days and times:
- April 22: 12 to 6 p.m.
- April 23: 7 to 2 p.m.
- April 24: 8 to 11a.m.
- April 26: 7 to 2 p.m.
- April 27: 11 to 6 p.m.
People who want to get a vaccine at the Jacob's Well clinic outside of those walk-in hours must make an appointment.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.myprevea.com to sign into a MyPrevea account or create an account for free. People wanting to get vaccinated through Prevea do not have to be existing patients.
People without internet access can call 1-833-344-4373.
All Prevea vaccine information can be found at www.prevea.com/vaccine.
Everyone 16 and older in Wisconsin is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine for free.
Prevea clinics in Green Bay, Oconto Falls and Sheboygan are also now accepting walk-ins.