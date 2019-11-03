Lauren Wentz will help answer questions about recyclables and other waste during her presentation "Talkin' Trash" from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at UW-Eau Claire–Barron County in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
The presentation is part of the Thursdays at the U series.
Wentz will describe the path of trash, from curb to incinerator to landfill, and share sustainable practices that anyone can follow to minimize the environmental impacts of living in our so-called "throwaway society."
An associate professor of biology at UW-Eau Claire–Barron County, teaches courses such as anatomy, plant biology and environmental science.
Wentz recently developed a state-mandated training course for Wisconsin incinerator operators, a project that ignited her interest in what we throw away and what happens to the things we use once we're finished with them.
Audience members can bring their lunch as they listen to the speaker. The Riverside Cafe, located in the UW-Eau Claire–Barron County Student Center, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the academic year.
The series is free and open to the public, thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire–Barron County Foundation.
For more information about Thursdays at the U, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.