David Smith, 75, of Chippewa Falls, was reported missing Thursday morning. He was last seen driving a red SUV southbound on Highway 27 in Eau Claire County.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A silver alert issued Thursday morning urges the public to be on the lookout for a 75-year-old Chippewa Falls man.
David L. Smith, who has previously gotten lost while driving, was last seen traveling southbound in a 2018 red Ford Escape on Highway 27 entering Eau Claire County.
The alert said that Smith, who suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment, has previously driven off and was located hours later in other parts of the state.
He is described as 6' 2" tall and weighing about 215 pounds. Smith has white hair on the sides of his head, but is bald on top. He also has a beard and mustache.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, tan collared shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
Smith does not have a cellphone. He is known to frequent Kwik Trip gas stations.
If you have information on Smith's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424, and then dial 1.
