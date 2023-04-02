CHIPPEWA FALLS — The federal COVID-19 public health emergency is set to end May 11, and Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman agrees that it should conclude.
"I think the timing is just right," Weideman said Friday. "Resources are available now that weren't there in March of 2020."
Weideman, 42, is leaving her job April 20 to become Eau Claire County's human services director. As she looks back on the three years of the COVID emergency, she recalls the difficulty when the first Chippewa County virus-related deaths were reported.
"When the pandemic started, I told the county administrator I didn't want to lose anyone," she said. "I remember calling next-of-kin on that (first death.) It had a huge impact on me and my department."
She estimates she has called next-of-kin for more than 75 virus-related deaths in the county.
"I'm glad I reached out to next-of-kin," Weideman said. "A lot of them really needed it."
Last year, a Chippewa Falls School District student died of virus-related symptoms; the student was the only person under age 18 in the county to die from the virus.
"That one was sad and heartfelt," Weideman said.
Even though the public health emergency is nearing its conclusion, Chippewa County still recorded two more virus-related deaths in March, bringing the county's total to 206. It is the highest death total of any county in western Wisconsin.
"It still sticks me me, but I do think the COVID emergency needs to end," she said of the recent deaths.
Chippewa County still does provide COVID vaccinations, but they are being rolled into their routine twice-a-month vaccination clinics.
Weideman said a challenge she faced was the vitriol in her direction when some of the public health orders were put in place.
"At the time it was happening, it was difficult," she admits. "Everyone was dealing with a lot of uncertainty. I've had a lot of people reach out and apologize to me, or thank me. People said, 'thank you for staying calm, and being a calming presence in our community.'"
Weideman said she never felt personally threatened; she never asked for a police escort to her car or to monitor her home.
"There were definitely a few meetings I took police police presence with me, proactively, and I was thankful for that," she said.
Weideman noted that a significant number of public health directors in the state have left their positions since the start of the pandemic. She is proud of her role here.
"I do want to say thank yo to the community and the community partners," she said. "It's really been an honor to serve Chippewa County."
A total of 12 people died from virus-related symptoms across 12 counties in western Wisconsin in March: two each in Barron, Chippewa and Rusk counties, and one each in Buffalo, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce and St. Croix counties. Across the 12 counties, 1,174 people have now died from virus-related symptoms since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 14,385 people have died from virus-related symptoms, an increase of 105 since March 1.