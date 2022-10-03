CHIPPEWA FALLS — In a recent interview, President Joe Biden declared that the pandemic is over, but added that some COVID-19 challenges remain.
However, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman had reservations about making a similar statement.
“I would not say the pandemic is over,” Weideman said Sunday. “We are still seeing outbreaks. Our numbers went up significantly in the last week. We are moving in the wrong direction.”
However, Chippewa County — which has the highest number of virus-related deaths in western Wisconsin — reported no new fatalities in September, and Weideman said there was an average of two to four county residents hospitalized daily throughout the month. The county also is in a low-risk level, but she added that could change.
Weideman expressed caution about the number of new cases because she knows there are more home-test positives than what is being reported.
“Its hard to know what the numbers really are, because they aren’t calling the Health Department and saying they had a positive test,” she said.
Weideman expressed some nervousness heading into fall, noting that cases jumped significantly in each of the past two autumns.
“There are a lot of other illnesses out there now, too,” she added.
New COVID-19 deaths in September in the state and region were almost identical to August numbers. Statewide, 141 new deaths were reported, up from 129 in August and 88 deaths in July. The state now reports 13,499 confirmed deaths from the virus.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, eight new virus-related deaths were reported in September: two in Eau Claire County and one each in Barron, Clark, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce and Rusk counties, according to data from the Department of Health Services. The 12 counties now total 1,100 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The eight deaths across the region are down from nine reported in August but up from six reported in July. The past six months have seen a sharp drop from the winter months, when the 12-county region reported 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March. There were 472 deaths in those 12 counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020. In September 2021, 42 area virus-related deaths were reported.
In good news, COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are on the decline. The seven-day average of new cases in the state declined from 1,316 on Aug. 31 to 851 on Sept. 30, DHS data shows. On Aug 1., the seven-day average was 1,755 cases daily.
The state’s Department of Health Services shows 65.5% of all Wisconsin residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose.