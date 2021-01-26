EAU CLAIRE — Residents of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties are being asked to participate in online meetings next month to help pick public health priorities for their communities.
Scheduled for Feb. 9 through 11, the series of 90-minute "virtual coffee table" meetings will share results of recent surveys, health data for our area and then ask participants to give their thoughts on areas that local officials should focus on.
“You do not need to go anywhere this year to participate in these conversations,” Melissa Ives, community health assessment project manager, said in a news release. “Public buy-in is vital to make the kinds of changes needed to improve community health, so we want to make involvement in this process as convenient as possible.”
Eau Claire County's meetings will be at noon and 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10. The Chippewa County meetings will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Register in advance at bit.ly/ECconversation or bit.ly/ChippConversation. Call 715-559-6980 if you need assistance registering.
In addition to having a voice in public health matters, participants also will be entered in a drawing to win a Visa gift card.
Chronic diseases, mental health and substance abuse have been priorities chosen in prior years by area coalitions that work to improve overall community health.