A public teleconference to discuss the replacement of the Allen Creek culvert on U.S. 12 with a bridge northeast of Black River Falls will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The teleconference, rather than an in-person meeting, was scheduled to slow the spread of COVID-19. It will be conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in cooperation with Gremmer & Associates.
To join: Call 888-557-8511 and enter access code 8581062 followed by the pound (#) sign.
Business and property owners on U.S. 12 and in the surrounding area, as well as other project stakeholders, are encouraged to participate. Those who rent to others are asked to notify their renters about this teleconference.
During the call, WisDOT staff and contractors will discuss the construction schedule, detour, access, local traffic through construction and construction staging. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The project will include removing the existing Allen Creek masonry arch culvert and replacing it with a bridge and mechanically stabilized walls and removing a similar culvert south of the creek and replacing it with a culvert. U.S. 12 is expected to be closed from June 1 to Nov. 1, and traffic will be detoured via Highway 95 and Interstate 94.