CHIPPEWA FALLS — A public shooting range in Chippewa County is closed while authorities investigate bullet holes found in a neighbor's building.
The county government announced Thursday that the range at 10495 130th Ave. in the town of Tilden is closed for firearms use until further notice.
While the range is closed, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office will be doing an investigation into bullet holes found in a pole shed on a neighboring property.
Hunter safety classes and other non-firearm uses will still be allowed at the classroom at the range, but no shooting during the closure, according to a news release.