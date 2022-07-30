BLOOMER – Martin A. Treptow died in France in World War I on July 28, 1918, at the age of 24. He was carrying a message from one unit to another when he was killed. When Treptow’s body was recovered, his fellow officers found a diary on his body, containing some of his writings. Those thoughts have been shared for the past 100 years, and were even included in President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural speech in 1981.
The writings, in part, read: “I will work, I will save, I will sacrifice, I will endure, I will fight cheerfully, and do my utmost, as if the issue of the whole struggle depended on me alone.”
Treptow’s body was returned to his hometown Bloomer in 1921, and the newly-created American Legion Post was named the “Martin A. Treptow American Legion Post No. 295.”
In 1932, Congress passed a measure that allowed families to apply for a Purple Heart medal, awarded to those who were injured or died in combat. However, the Treptow family never did the paperwork to get the medal.
Until now.
A chance meeting
Martin Treptow, 72, of Forest Lake, Minn, is the grand-nephew of the deceased Martin A. Treptow, and was named after him. He was in Bloomer in March, and had been working for the past three years on trying to figure out how to get the Purple Heart for his grand-uncle. It was a challenge, in part, because the rules stated a direct family member needed to seek the medal, and as a grand-nephew, Treptow didn’t quite qualify.
Treptow was introduced to State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, who happened to be in town that day. Treptow informed James about his quest to get the Purple Heart.
“Jesse is the one who got us the forms we needed, and I filled them out,” Treptow said.
James said he got his staff working on the paperwork immediately. Within two months, the valued medal was procured. They arrived in May.
“Sometimes, it takes government to deal with government,” James said.
A ceremony was held Saturday at the American Legion in Bloomer, where the Purple Heart was donated to the post. The ceremony featured a Pledge of Allegiance, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of “Taps.”
“He was someone I never heard of, and today, I’ll never forget,” James told the crowd, adding that he is a U.S. Army veteran, and how much this meant to him. “This is truly a memorable day. It is historical.”
James brought his staff from Madison to the ceremony, saying they deserved the credit for making this happen.
Along with the Purple Heart, Martin A. Treptow was awarded the World War I Victory Medal.
“Means the world to me”
Lana Kopplin of Buffalo, Minn., is a grand-niece of Martin Treptow; her grandmother was
Martin’s sister. She said that Martin’s death always was a big part of her grandmother and mother’s life.
“I never knew he didn’t have a Purple Heart,” Kopplin said. “Getting this medal means the world to me. It’s wonderful; it’s a huge lift off my shoulders. I don’t even know what to say.”
Kopplin has collected the family’s memorabilia of her grand-uncle, with clippings of his diary being reprinted and used as slogans. She pointed to a February 1981 Time magazine issue, which told his story; the magazine wrote about Treptow after Reagan had spoke of him in his speech. That diary is now at the Smithsonian, she added.
“Getting the diary safely to the Smithsonian was a big concern of mine,” she said.
Treptow, the grand-nephew, echoed Koppin’s thoughts.
“It’s really giving us closure,” he said.
A new home
The Treptow family agreed the best place for the Purple Heart was at the American Legion Hall; the building already featured numerous memorabilia in his name.
“It was just a no-brainer,” Treptow said of donating the medal. “Let’s put it somewhere that is important and it’s visible.”
Russ Wozniak, American Legion commander, accepted the medals during the ceremony and said they would immediately go on display.
“It’s quite an honor to look at this and see what his sacrifice meant,” Wozniak said. “We are honored to be in the presence of these medals, because they mean so much to all veterans, and all Americans.”