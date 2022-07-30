BLOOMER – Martin A. Treptow died in France in World War I on July 28, 1918, at the age of 24. He was carrying a message from one unit to another when he was killed. When Treptow’s body was recovered, his fellow officers found a diary on his body, containing some of his writings. Those thoughts have been shared for the past 100 years, and were even included in President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural speech in 1981.

The writings, in part, read: “I will work, I will save, I will sacrifice, I will endure, I will fight cheerfully, and do my utmost, as if the issue of the whole struggle depended on me alone.”

