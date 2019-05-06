A Black River Falls man led Jackson County sheriff's deputies on a car chase through residential lawns during Sunday's early hours.
A deputy stopped a car driven by Jon T. Peterson, 30, for a speed violation at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in Black River Falls, according to a sheriff's office news release. Peterson had a revoked driver's license and appeared to be intoxicated, the deputy observed.
Refusing the officer's commands to get out of the car, Peterson instead sped off and led deputies through a short pursuit through several lawns. Peterson's vehicle got stuck in a backyard fire pit so he got out and began running.
Deputies told Peterson to stop and worried he posed a danger to themselves and residents. When Peterson kept running, deputies deployed their K9 unit, the dog stopped Peterson and he was taken into custody.
Peterson was arrested for fleeing an officer, reckless endangering safety, second-offense drunken driving, operating while revoked, resisting arrest and a probation hold, according to the sheriff's office. He also was cited for several traffic violations.