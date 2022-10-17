The 2022 Q-Fest cohort of students, faculty and staff made a trip to the Portola Redwoods State Park while staying in San Francisco for 13 days to attend the Frameline film festival. The cohort chose the lineup of films to screen at Q-Fest from the hundreds of films screened at Frameline.
EAU CLAIRE — A signature event for equity, diversity, inclusion and representation returns to UW-Eau Claire this week after a two-year hiatus.
Q-Fest, an entirely student-run and curated film festival, is bringing films from the world’s oldest and largest queer film festival called Frameline, which took place this summer in San Fransisco, to campus this week. The 2022 festival is titled “The Queer and Now,” and will feature “a kaleidoscopic array of full-length and short films examining queer lives in the U.S. and around the globe,” according to a university news release.
All films to be shown at Q-Fest, which runs today through Saturday, were viewed and selected by students, faculty and staff who participated in the San Francisco Q-Fest immersion, a 13 day trip that took them to Frameline.
Each year, UW-Eau Claire’s Gender and Sexuality Resource Center sponsors a group of 11 students, two staff members and one faculty member, who travel to San Francisco to attend Frameline. During the festival, the group views hundreds of films and chooses a few to screen on campus during Q-Fest.
“What takes place during this trip is both a global examination of queer lives through film, as well as an exploration of queerness as recorded on the streets of San Francisco and the hearts of its inhabitants. The immersion experience culminates at San Francisco Pride — one of the world’s largest such celebrations of queer resiliency and community,” reads the Q-Fest mission statement.
According to Kallie Friede, interim director of the GSRC, this year’s trip was enjoyed by the whole group and they hope the film festival on campus will bring many learning opportunities to the Eau Claire community.
“This 2022 student cohort has been exceptional. They’ve challenged each other to think in intersectional ways in viewing the films and to be intentional with the content we want the UW-Eau Claire campus and the Eau Claire community to engage in,” Friede said in a news release. “They programmed an incredibly diverse film lineup and we’re so excited to share them on campus during Q-Fest.”
The film festival features five days of full-length films and short film collections. Over 15 films will be screened for the community. Notable films that will be included are:
“BLACK AS U R,” a documentary from director Micheal Rice, is showing tonight at 7 p.m. in Woodland Theater inside UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Student Center. Rice will attend and participate in a Q&A after the film.
“Mama Bears,” a documentary directed by Daresha Kyi, will be screened at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tammi Terrell, a featured subject in the film, will attend the screening with her partner; a Q&A will follow.
“El Houb” (“The Love”), directed by Shariff Nasr, will be screened at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Woodland Theater.
All films are free to attend and open to the public. For a full Q-Fest schedule, visit qfestuwec.com.
Friede says Q-Fest serves multiple purposes and is a chance to build community.
“The impact of Q-Fest is multifaceted. It’s a catalyst for robust discussions, it shows important representation of queer people on screen, and it provides a vital chance to gather again in person to build community in ways we’ve sorely missed,” she said.
Christopher Jorgenson, UW-Eau Claire’s interim executive director of diversity, inclusion and leadership says that Q-Fest is more than just watching films; it’s an act of advocacy and support for the queer community.
“Our stories must be shared, our community supported. This is why attending films at Q-Fest is more than just watching interesting films; it’s an intentional act of advocacy that invests in the lives of queer people,” Jorgenson said in a news release. “ We are thrilled to offer this opportunity, and we hope to see you there.”