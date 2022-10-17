QFest-web.jpg

The 2022 Q-Fest cohort of students, faculty and staff made a trip to the Portola Redwoods State Park while staying in San Francisco for 13 days to attend the Frameline film festival. The cohort chose the lineup of films to screen at Q-Fest from the hundreds of films screened at Frameline.

 UW-Eau Claire photo

EAU CLAIRE — A signature event for equity, diversity, inclusion and representation returns to UW-Eau Claire this week after a two-year hiatus.

Q-Fest, an entirely student-run and curated film festival, is bringing films from the world’s oldest and largest queer film festival called Frameline, which took place this summer in San Fransisco, to campus this week. The 2022 festival is titled “The Queer and Now,” and will feature “a kaleidoscopic array of full-length and short films examining queer lives in the U.S. and around the globe,” according to a university news release.