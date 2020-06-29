Heavy rainfall raised the Chippewa River level in Eau Claire, leading to recreational trails being closed in low-lying areas along the waterfront.
On Monday the city closed sections of the Chippewa River Trail behind the UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and behind Hobbs Ice Center.
Those areas are prone to flooding, while other parts of the city stay dry unless the river rises significantly higher.
As of Monday morning, the river's level was 12 feet below flood stage in downtown Eau Claire. The water level is forecast to rise three more feet, cresting at nine feet below flood stage on Tuesday.