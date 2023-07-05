Rainworks 2023

Splashing water on concrete sidewalks outside of numerous downtown Eau Claire businesses reveals hidden designs that are part of an annual contest.

EAU CLAIRE — An annual contest that encourages families to explore downtown Eau Claire in a search for hidden images is underway.

Eau Claire Morning Rotary's Rainworks Bingo began recently and people have until Sept. 15 to take part in the free contest.

  