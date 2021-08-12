TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Dave Loschko routinely hops on his bike, heads to Ray's Beach, and goes for an early evening swim. Loschko lives about 1 1/2 miles from the beach, and he said it is a great destination spot.
However, Loschko admits there is one problem at the beach -- the aging bathroom building, with no flushable toilets.
"I try to avoid using the facilities, because they need to be modernized," Loschko said.
The town of Lafayette has announced plans to tear down the existing bathroom building Sept. 10 and replace it with a modern facility that will include hot and cold water and flushable toilets. There will be two toilets in the women's room and a toliet and urinal in the men's room.
"Ray's Beach is just an awesome place; it's awesome for the township, and it will be even better with the new facilities," Loschko said. "It's great to hear."
Town chairman Dave Staber said the project is estimated to cost $190,000. The town is planning to use some of its American Rescue Plan funding over the next two years to pay for the project. Staber also has launched a Gofundme fundraiser, hoping the community will contribute perhaps $50,000 toward the upgrades.
Staber agreed the upgrades were necessary.
"It's been in the works for a couple of years," Staber said. "It was impossible to keep clean and sanitized, with the amount of use we're seeing out there. We hope to have everything done by the first of May."
Ray's Beach is free and open to the public, so Staber said it is hard to estimate how many people visit the popular swimming hole over the summer months.
"When you see the bus from the Eau Claire YMCA pull up, you know it's popular," he said.
The new bathroom building also will feature a concession stand. Staber said the town will turn it over to non-profit organizations to operate.
Ray's Beach, located at 18124 Highway X on the south side of Lake Wissota, officially opened as a town park in 2007.
"We bought the property from Xcel Eneergy in 1996, but it took 10 years to get the crossing from (Canadian) Railroad," Staber said.
After the town purchased the land, they constructed a safe walkway across the rail tracks, expanded the beach, seeded the grass away from the shoreline, added picnic tables and benches, and built the pit toilet bathroom building. Free life jackets are on site for children to use, although the water remains quite shallow even 50 feet from shore.
Xcel Energy contributed a $50,000 grant and the Wiscnson Department of Natural Resources provided a $149,000 grant to help pay for creating the beach. Also, incarcerated people from the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facilty have helped with work at the beach.
The online fundraiser was launched Monday. To contribute to the project, visit gofundme.com and search for "Ray's Beach."