EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union will be creating two new offices in the Eau Claire area and closing an older one.
On Wednesday the Eau Claire-based financial institution announced a series of moves, including plans to construct a new building in Altoona's River Prairie development.
RCU has bought land at the intersection of Blazing Star Boulevard and River Prairie Drive, next to the Woodman's Gas & Lube Center, for the new location.
When that new Altoona office is built, RCU will shift its retail office operations there from an existing nearby branch building on Birch Street on Eau Claire's east side. RCU will keep the Birch Street office and convert it into a mortgage operations center.
RCU also bought property at 317 N. Barstow St. in downtown Eau Claire to create a new retail office, which will replace its current branch at 1512 Bellinger St.
“The purchase of the Barstow and River Prairie properties offers Royal the opportunity to expand our reach and increase service options for members who are seeking meaningful in-person interactions," Brandon Riechers, RCU president and CEO, said in a news release.
A development timeline is still being determined for the building projects and construction plans are in the preliminary discussion stage, the news release stated.