EAU CLAIRE — An annual race that raises $27,500 for local charities announced Tuesday that its proceeds will benefit arts groups this year.
The RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic will donate to The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire and the Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake.
"Arts organizations were the first to close their doors at the start of the global pandemic and will likely be the last to reopen," the foundation stated in a news release.
Online registration for the 10K and two-mile races opened on Tuesday. The event will be held virtually, giving participants three weeks in June to complete the race on their own and submit proof of their time using a smartphone app.
For more information on the race, go to rcu.org/race.