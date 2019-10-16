New apartment buildings, townhomes and commercial areas for "maker-type" businesses are part of plans that Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority is having drawn up for the city's Cannery District.
The RDA Board met Wednesday morning to give guidance to Milwaukee-based consultant Vandewalle & Associates on the mix of housing and businesses for the redevelopment district on the west bank of the Chippewa River, just north of West Madison Street.
For riverfront land just south of the High Bridge, the RDA would like to seek apartment buildings, according to Eau Claire economic development manager Aaron White.
The board also decided that Kessler Park should be redeveloped for housing, specifically townhomes. A new park would be created directly east of the existing one as part of the Cannery District.
Other parts of the district would also have apartments, but mostly commercial space for businesses such as microbreweries, bakeries, craft makers, artists and other ventures that produce and sell goods on-site.
In addition to private development in the district, there will be about 10 acres with public trails and park space, White noted.
Using the RDA Board's ideas, Vandewalle & Associates will now draft final designs for the Cannery District, which White expects will be finished before the end of this year. Those designs will help market the district to private developers interested in building there.
Local brewery The Brewing Projekt is already part of the Cannery District along with the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.