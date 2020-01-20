An Eau Claire-based nonprofit organization that provides services for children and adults with disabilities is searching for a new leader for the first time in three decades.
Stacy Wigfield, REACH's president and CEO, announced he will retire at the end of March — the 33rd anniversary of his hiring for the job.
During his tenure, REACH broadened its programs, added contracts, diversified funding and offered resources for workforce growth and education, according to a news release.
REACH's board of directors is about to begin its search for a successor, but Chairman Dennis Vanden Bloomen noted it will be a challenge to find someone with a professional background and experience matching Wigfield's.