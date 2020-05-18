With more businesses reopening after temporary shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leader-Telegram is seeking workers to talk about how they feel about potential risks in the workplace.
Employees willing to share their feelings about working at offices, stores and plants or discuss safety measures they take in the coronavirus era are asked to email special projects reporter Eric Lindquist at eric.lindquist@ecpc.com.
Please include contact information for potential follow-up questions.