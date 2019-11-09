Bowling
Lucky Belles (Oct. 28)
At Wagner's Lanes
High series: Lori Stuart, 583 (213, 190); Ann Solie, 549 (215); Roseann Shaw, 519; Rhonda Thompson, 508 (223); Kathryn Hamilton, 470.
High game: Cindy Joy Fischer, 196.
Monday Badger League (Nov. 4)
At Wagner's Lanes
High series: Todd Thune, 715 (299, 246); Pat Burkart, 705 (249); Gary Kent, 679 (246); Scott Bentley, 655; Andrew Fefer, 655.
High game: Mike Johnson, 246; Gary Schlewitz, 246.
Tuesday Leftovers (Nov. 5)
At Wagner's Lanes
High series: Rick Mangin, 761 (289, 268); Jeremy Bremness, 759 (266); Jerry Holdorf, 705 (270); Jason Klohs, 694; Doug Gruber, 689 (264).
High game: Jordan Ross, 265.
Tuesday Ladies Sport (Oct. 29)
At Wagner's Lanes
High series: Ashley Saucedo, 550 (194, 178, 178); Kat Nequette, 535 (223); Roxi Hagel, 521 (255); Peggy Sue Nequette, 481; Lori Baker, 454.
Wednesday Nite Fun (Oct. 30)
At Wagner's Lanes
High series: Amy Gonstead, 617 (223, 211); Sue Ranney, 585 (200, 200); Liz Tracy, 565 (204); Kris Steiner, 521; Kathy Anderson, 504 (200).
Thursday Starlite (Oct. 31)
At Wagner's Lanes
High men's series: Mike Klatt, 690 (268); Jeff Kothlow, 640 (232); Tom Billig, 607 (247); Justin Mason, 601; Max Bulgrin, 576.
High women's series: Barb Glamann, 339 (130).
High men's game: Nick Brousseau, 236; Karl Adank, 235.
Thursday Big 8 Plus (Oct. 31)
At Wagner's Lanes
High series: Jeff Segerstrom, 732 (289); Matt Steffenson, 725 (268); Jordan Ross, 717; Dave Whitman, 701; Gary Gibson, 701 (279).
High game: Allen Nall (300); Jeff Nocchi, 269.
Thursday Loony Tunes (Oct. 31)
High series: Karen Mittag, 601 (211, 199); Chris Kothlow, 597 (229); Darlene Gabriel, 523 (203); Sandy Murray, 516; Jeannine Lahner, 502.
High game: Wendy Clark, 202; Trish Jensen, 199.
Monday Night Mixed (Nov. 4)
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Don Sobolewski, 672 (258).
Tuesday Stumbling Moose (Nov. 5)
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Dakoda Christianson, 739 (254); Tristan Kjeseth, 723 (272); Tani Shabani, 685 (258); Tom Heineck, 650; Scott Lawton, 645 (258).
High game: Rachel Heinecke, 259; Amy Gonstead, 240.
Wednesday Arrowhead (Nov. 6)
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Ryan Shourek, 695 (254); Jordan Ross, 694 (247); Pat Cater, 688 (268); Steve Polus, 683; Mike Wirz, 676; Mike Netland, 672: Allen Nall, 668; Randy Peck, 664 (258); Jeff Segerstrom, 663 (258).
High game: T.J. Goetch, 249.
Thursday Service League (Nov. 7)
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Chuck Polenz, 691 (244); Matt Blaeser, 685 (247); Brendan Monson, 669 (256); Michael Johnson, 640 (236).
Thursday Independent League (Nov. 7)
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Matt Prosek, 724 (258); Jeff Kappus, 714 (258); Tristan Kjeseth, 656; Tim Torgrimson, 642 (243); Kyle Henning, 642; Jim Bunkelman, 634 (237).
High game: Nate Howe, 256
Dartball
Chippewa Valley Church
American League
Team;W;L
Truax;11;7
Good Shepherd;9;9
North Presbyterian;9;9
Our Redeemer Badgers;9;9
Bethesda Blue;8;10
Calvary;8;10
Results
Calvary def. Good Shepherd 5-1, 8-0, 1-7. North Pres def. Bethesda Bleu 5-7, 7-6, 5-3. Truax def. OR Badgers 9-6, 8-2, 1-5.
High Hitters
Rick Huebner 10-15, Louie Lee 7-13, Steve Stewart 7-14, Dave Yarrington 7-14, Larry Finseth 6-12, Trey Boettcher HR.
National League
Team;W;L
St. Mark;12;6
Plymouth;11;7
Saving Grace;11;7
OR Huskies;9;9
Chapel Heights;7;11
Rock Creek;4;14
Results
Saving Grace def. Chapel Heights 2-1, 7-4, 3-2. Plymouth def. OR Huskies 4-6, 9-4, 6-5. St. Mark def. Rock Creek 5=8, 4-3, 5-2.
High Hitters
Nate Lind 10-15, Dean Kallenbach 8-13, Jim Welk 8-15, Randall Hazen 8-16, Dave Schuch 7-12, Jason Curtis 6-12.
Northern League
Team;W;L
Peace;9;3
Baptist Evangelical;10;5
Hope;9;6
Bethesda Gold;6;9
Concordia;2;13
Results
Baptist def. Bethesda Gold 1-0, 5-6, 3-1. Hope def. Concordia 2-1, 4-1, 1-0.
Thursday Night Commercial
Week 6
Team;W;L
Dean & Sues;13;5
Jerry's;13;5
Gerhard's;12;6
Wally's Boys;12;6
A-Team 1;11;7
NBW;10;8
Bees Logging;10;8
SFB;10;8
Saltness Home Inspection;9;9
JBSI;9;9
Auto Value;8;10
Badgers;8;10
Alley Cafe;8;10
Olson's;7;11
Rumps Butcher;7;11
All Repair;6;12
Augusta Chiropractic;5;13
A-Team 2;4;14
Results
JBSI def. All Repair 4-1, 1-3, 9-0. A-Team 1 def. Augusta Chiropractic 19-24, 13-6, 10-1. Gerhard's def. Badgers 8-6, 14-3, 6-14. Jerry's def. Alley Cats 21-15, 13-6, 12-13. Olson's def. Bee's 10-13, 14-13, 18-5. Dean & Sue's def. Rump's 19-13, 4-0, 11-14. Wally's def. Saltness 14-11, 8-6, 7-4. SFB def. Auto Value 14-10, 5-4, 14-19. NBW def. A-Team 2 5-4, 3-1, 4-3.
High Hitters
Jay Prissel 13-26, Dan Plomedahl 12-21, Gene Albrecht 15-30, Terry Albrecth 18-28, Dean Wood 19-37, Allen Schultz 14-27, Tony Schultz 14-27, Terry Ford 19-31, Lucas Logslett 15-29, Jim Bee 16-32, Jim Talford 12-23, Todd McMahon 13-23, Rick Huebner 17-33, Jim Mayo 14-27, Brian JOhnson 14-28.
Fall Creek Church League
Week 7
Team;W;L
Grace;14;7
St. John's;12;9
Bethlehem 1;11;10
St. James;9;12
Bethlehem 2;9;12
Cleghorn;8;13
Results
St. John's def. Bethlehem 1 2-1, 7-2, 2-1. Cleghorn def. Bethlehem 2 3-4, 7-1, 6-1. Grace def. St. James 3-4, 3-2, 5-5.
High Hitters
Mark Larson 8-16, Wyatt Wathke 8-14, Steve Davidson HR, Gavin Wiese HR.