Golf

Whispering Pines Thursday PM Ladies

1st place — Citizens State Bank (Diane Lesneiwski, Navy Obcena, Pat Johnson, Jayne Logan). 2nd place — Whispering Pines (Alzada Nelson, Zadie Bourget, Debbie Brown, Kathy Filas). 3rd place — Par-Tee Ladies (Judy Aken, Linda Howe, Barb Hanson, Katie Koepel.

Bowling

Monday PM Mixed

at Bowl Winkes

High series men: Don Sobolewski 633; Fred Hable 599; Rob Polenz 571.

High game men: Don Sobolewski 246; Rob Polenz 232; Fred Hable 222.

High series women: Karn Bates 415; Rose McCann 405; Diane Wyss 375.

High game women: Karn Bates 174; Diane Wyss 153; Rose McCann 152.

Ladies Classic

at Bowl Winkles

Top series: Darlene Cater 582 (204); Sue Blakely 538 (197); Barb Hanson 531 (212).

Tuesday Stumbling Moose

at Bowl Winkles

High series: Eric Platt, 675 (255); Dakoda Christianson, 662 (279); Eric Fischer, 635; Tristan Kjeseth, 633 (234); Scott Lawton, 631.

High game: Mike Belden, 258.

Wednesday Arrowhead League

At Bowl Winkles

High series: Howie Burr, 722 (269); Kari Moldrem, 706 (278); Ryan Shourek, 696 (267); Mike Wirz, 685; Mike Gillis, 680; Steve Polus, 674; Dan Lacher, 669; Max Grabara, 666.

Thursday Service League

At Bowl Winkles

High series: Chuck Polenz, 689 (245); Steve Polus, 668 (268); Brendan Monson, 636.

High game: Matt Blaeser, 229.

Thursday Independent League

At Bowl Winkles

High series: Kurt Steinmetz, 681 (242); Matt Prosek, 666 (249); Kyle Henning, 658; Jeff Kappus, 650 (247); Mike Schlenker, 637 (245).

High game: Mike Belden, 243.

Dartball

Church

American League

Oct. 15

Team;W;L

Truax;6;3

Our Redeemer Badgers;5;4

Bethesda Blue;4;5

Calvary;4;5

Good Shepherd;4;5

North Presbyterian;4;5

Results

Calvary def. Bethesda Blue 5-0, 5-6, 7-2. Truax def. North Pres 10-1, 12-6, 2-3. OR Badgers def. Good Shepherd 1-13, 2-1, 4-2.

High Hitters

Bill Stewart 10-14, Bill Jackson 8-14, Terry Albrecht 8-14, Matt Boettcher 7-13, Jim Mayo 7-13.

National League

Team;W;L

Saving Grace;7;2

St. Mark;6;3

Chapel Heights;5;4

Plymouth;4;5

OR Huskies;3;6

Rock Creek;2;7

Results

Saving Grace def. OR Huskies 2-5, 4-1, 1-0. Chapel Heights def. Rock Creek 5-1, 1-4, 6-2. St. Mark def. Plymouth 3-2, 5-6, 11-2.

High Hitters

Jim Kellen 9-15, Steve Hahn 7-13, Dale Weible 6-9, Ron Miller 6-10, Randy Hazen 6-12.

Northern League

Team;W;L

Peace;5;1

Baptist Evangelical;4;2

Hope;6;3

Bethesda Gold;2;7

Concordia;1;5

Results

Peace def. Concordia 2-0, 6-4, 2-1. Hope def. Bethesda Gold 2-0, 3-2, 1-0.

Fall Creek Church

Week 4

Team;W;L

Grace;9;3

St James;7;5

Bethlehem No. 1;7;5

St John's;6;6

Bethlehem No. 2;4;8

Cleghorn;3;9

Results

Grace def. St John's 9-1, 6-5, 2-3. St James def. Bethlehem No. 2 2-1, 3-4, 1-0. Bethlehem No. 1 def. Cleghorn by forfeit.

High Hitters

Darrel Reetz 8-16, Wayne Compeau 7-14.

Thursday Night Commercial

Week 3

Team;W;L

Gerhards;8;1

Dean & Sues;8;1

Saltness Home Inspection;6;3

Jerrys;6;3

Wallys Boys;6;3

Badgers;6;3

Alley Cats;5;4

A-Team 1;4;5

Auto Value;4;5

Bees Logging;4;5

Olson’s;4;5

NBW;4;5

SFB;4;5

Rumps Butcher;3;6

All Seasons Repair;3;6

JBSI;3;6

Augusta Chiropractic;2;7

A-Team 2;1;8

Results

Dean & Sue's def. Saltness 17-9, 13-9, 21-10. Rump's def. Auto Value 12-9, 21-18, 6-14. Jerry's def. Badgers 10-0, 7-13, 7-6. Wally's def. JBSI 12-5, 5-9, 19-10. SFB def. NBW 10-6, 17-11, 1-5. Alley Cats def. Bee's 5-7, 11-10, 16-11. Gerhard's def. A-Team 2 15-13, 20-13, 15-14. A Team 1 def. All Seasons 8-9, 5-3, 8-6. Augusta Chiropractic def. Olson's 11-15, 13-12, 13-12.

High Hitters

Bruce Green 17-27, Todd McMahon 17-25, Dan Horlacher 12-24, Chad Anderson 15-25, Garu Johnson 14-26, Joe Topper 16-25, Kevin Helland 18-30, Jim Mayo 15-27, Marlin Mueller 14-27, Tony Schultz 20-36, Mike Hoepner 12-22, Dale Nicolet 18-30, Dan Solberg 20-33, Dan Plomedahl 20-34, Terry Ford 22-31, Travis Logslett 18-31.