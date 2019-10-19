Golf
Whispering Pines Thursday PM Ladies
1st place — Citizens State Bank (Diane Lesneiwski, Navy Obcena, Pat Johnson, Jayne Logan). 2nd place — Whispering Pines (Alzada Nelson, Zadie Bourget, Debbie Brown, Kathy Filas). 3rd place — Par-Tee Ladies (Judy Aken, Linda Howe, Barb Hanson, Katie Koepel.
Bowling
Monday PM Mixed
at Bowl Winkes
High series men: Don Sobolewski 633; Fred Hable 599; Rob Polenz 571.
High game men: Don Sobolewski 246; Rob Polenz 232; Fred Hable 222.
High series women: Karn Bates 415; Rose McCann 405; Diane Wyss 375.
High game women: Karn Bates 174; Diane Wyss 153; Rose McCann 152.
Ladies Classic
at Bowl Winkles
Top series: Darlene Cater 582 (204); Sue Blakely 538 (197); Barb Hanson 531 (212).
Tuesday Stumbling Moose
at Bowl Winkles
High series: Eric Platt, 675 (255); Dakoda Christianson, 662 (279); Eric Fischer, 635; Tristan Kjeseth, 633 (234); Scott Lawton, 631.
High game: Mike Belden, 258.
Wednesday Arrowhead League
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Howie Burr, 722 (269); Kari Moldrem, 706 (278); Ryan Shourek, 696 (267); Mike Wirz, 685; Mike Gillis, 680; Steve Polus, 674; Dan Lacher, 669; Max Grabara, 666.
Thursday Service League
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Chuck Polenz, 689 (245); Steve Polus, 668 (268); Brendan Monson, 636.
High game: Matt Blaeser, 229.
Thursday Independent League
At Bowl Winkles
High series: Kurt Steinmetz, 681 (242); Matt Prosek, 666 (249); Kyle Henning, 658; Jeff Kappus, 650 (247); Mike Schlenker, 637 (245).
High game: Mike Belden, 243.
Dartball
Church
American League
Oct. 15
Team;W;L
Truax;6;3
Our Redeemer Badgers;5;4
Bethesda Blue;4;5
Calvary;4;5
Good Shepherd;4;5
North Presbyterian;4;5
Results
Calvary def. Bethesda Blue 5-0, 5-6, 7-2. Truax def. North Pres 10-1, 12-6, 2-3. OR Badgers def. Good Shepherd 1-13, 2-1, 4-2.
High Hitters
Bill Stewart 10-14, Bill Jackson 8-14, Terry Albrecht 8-14, Matt Boettcher 7-13, Jim Mayo 7-13.
National League
Team;W;L
Saving Grace;7;2
St. Mark;6;3
Chapel Heights;5;4
Plymouth;4;5
OR Huskies;3;6
Rock Creek;2;7
Results
Saving Grace def. OR Huskies 2-5, 4-1, 1-0. Chapel Heights def. Rock Creek 5-1, 1-4, 6-2. St. Mark def. Plymouth 3-2, 5-6, 11-2.
High Hitters
Jim Kellen 9-15, Steve Hahn 7-13, Dale Weible 6-9, Ron Miller 6-10, Randy Hazen 6-12.
Northern League
Team;W;L
Peace;5;1
Baptist Evangelical;4;2
Hope;6;3
Bethesda Gold;2;7
Concordia;1;5
Results
Peace def. Concordia 2-0, 6-4, 2-1. Hope def. Bethesda Gold 2-0, 3-2, 1-0.
Fall Creek Church
Week 4
Team;W;L
Grace;9;3
St James;7;5
Bethlehem No. 1;7;5
St John's;6;6
Bethlehem No. 2;4;8
Cleghorn;3;9
Results
Grace def. St John's 9-1, 6-5, 2-3. St James def. Bethlehem No. 2 2-1, 3-4, 1-0. Bethlehem No. 1 def. Cleghorn by forfeit.
High Hitters
Darrel Reetz 8-16, Wayne Compeau 7-14.
Thursday Night Commercial
Week 3
Team;W;L
Gerhards;8;1
Dean & Sues;8;1
Saltness Home Inspection;6;3
Jerrys;6;3
Wallys Boys;6;3
Badgers;6;3
Alley Cats;5;4
A-Team 1;4;5
Auto Value;4;5
Bees Logging;4;5
Olson’s;4;5
NBW;4;5
SFB;4;5
Rumps Butcher;3;6
All Seasons Repair;3;6
JBSI;3;6
Augusta Chiropractic;2;7
A-Team 2;1;8
Results
Dean & Sue's def. Saltness 17-9, 13-9, 21-10. Rump's def. Auto Value 12-9, 21-18, 6-14. Jerry's def. Badgers 10-0, 7-13, 7-6. Wally's def. JBSI 12-5, 5-9, 19-10. SFB def. NBW 10-6, 17-11, 1-5. Alley Cats def. Bee's 5-7, 11-10, 16-11. Gerhard's def. A-Team 2 15-13, 20-13, 15-14. A Team 1 def. All Seasons 8-9, 5-3, 8-6. Augusta Chiropractic def. Olson's 11-15, 13-12, 13-12.
High Hitters
Bruce Green 17-27, Todd McMahon 17-25, Dan Horlacher 12-24, Chad Anderson 15-25, Garu Johnson 14-26, Joe Topper 16-25, Kevin Helland 18-30, Jim Mayo 15-27, Marlin Mueller 14-27, Tony Schultz 20-36, Mike Hoepner 12-22, Dale Nicolet 18-30, Dan Solberg 20-33, Dan Plomedahl 20-34, Terry Ford 22-31, Travis Logslett 18-31.