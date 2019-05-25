Golf
Pine Meadow Thursday AM Ladies
May 23
Low for the field: Loreen Yager - 37. Play of the day (Count odd holes): Flight A - Donna Weidman - 20; Flight B - Mona Cunningham - 26; Low Putts: Flight A - Loreen Yager - 13; Flight B -Judy Snudden - 18; Mona Cunningham - 18.
May 16
Low for the field: LaRae Knecht 39. Play of the Day (throw out worst hole): Flight A - LaRae Knecht - 33; Flight B - Mona Cunningham - 39; Barbara Radke - 39. Low Putts: Flight A - LaRae Knecht - 14; Flight B - Barbara Radke - 18.
Pine Meadow Monday AM Ladies
May 20
Low for the field: Pat Griffin 38, Play of the Day: (Score - Putts): Class A: Barb Ries 24, Class B: Kathy Steele 22, Class C: Joanie Gilboy 27. Low Putts: Class A: Pat Griffin 13, Class B: Yvonne Nixdorf 15, Class C: Linda Beckler 18. Chip-ins: Lois Rottier #3, Joanie Gilboy #4.
May 13
Low for the field: Sally Julson 37. Play of the Day (throw out #3): Class A: Sally Julson 32, Class B: Yasumi Taylor 35, Class C: Linda Beckler 43. Low Putts: Class A: Mavis Hermodson 13, Class B: Yvonne Nixdorf & Elaine Wendt 15, Class C: Linda Beckler 16. Chip-ins: Donna Weidman #8.
May 6
Low For the Field: The following all had 39 - Pat Menard, Lynn Solie, Lois Rottier, Donna Weidman and Pat Griffin. Play of the Day (throw out your worst hole): Class A: Pat Menard 32, Class B: Donna Weidman 34, Class C: Linda Beckler 35. Low Putts: Class A: Pat Menard 15, Class B: Yasumi Taylor 15 and Elaine Wendt 15, Class C: Linda Beckler 18 and Sue Gullikson 18. Chip-Ins: Barb Ries No. 8.
Mill Run Ladies Wednesday League
May 15
Low gross: Flight 1: Connie Larson 44; Flight 2: Sharon Luthy 48; Flight 3: Judy Layde 52; Flight 4: Sherrie Southard 52. Play of the day (throw out hole 18): Flight 1: Connie Larson 37; Flight 2: Sharon Luthy 41; Flight 3: Judy Layde 44; Flight 4: Sherrie Southard 44. Low putts: Flight 1: Carol Benrud 14; Flight 2: Lois Rottier 16; Flight 3: Judy Layde 16; Flight 4 Sherrie Southard and Lois Thalacker 17. Chip-ins: Liz Rehrauer (No. 12), Judy Layde (No. 14), DJ Mead (No. 15), Jan Yates (No. 16).
Whispering Pines Thursday Night Ladies
May 16
Low gross: Barbara Hanson 44. Low net: Barbara Hanson 36. High points: Debbie Brown and Diane Lesniewski 10. Most bogeys: Lois Duval 5. Most pars: Judy Aken and Barbara Hanson 3. Most birdies: Susie Debauche 1.
Hallie Tuesday Night Couples
May 14
Play of the day (low score, low putts for holes 12, 14, 15 and 18): Ladies low score: Betty Johnson 16. Men's low score: John Gast 17. Ladies low putts: Betty Johnson 5. Men's low putts: Paul Adrashko 4. Men's Low score for field: Jim Martell 36, Brad Hovey 37, Dennis Larson 38. Ladies low score for field: Betty Johnson 38, Mollie Cipriano 48, Cheryl Hauser 48, Carla Peterson 48, Barb King 49, Mary Wampole 49. Men's birdies: Paul Hauser 17, Brad Hovey 18. Ladies birdies: Betty Johnson 12. Men's low putts: Mark Peterson 12, Pet Movrich 16, Brad Hovey 17, Dennis Larson 17, Rich Wampole 17. Ladies low putts: Betty Johnson 11, Barb King 16, Mollie Cipriano 17. Men's chip-ins: Mark Peterson 10 and 14, Paul Hauser 18. Ladies chip-ins: Betty Johnson 12.
May 7
Play of the day (low score/high score): Betty Johnson (ladies low score) and Jackie Dahl (ladies high score); Jerry Holldorf/Brad Hovey (men's low score) and Jeff Cipriano (men's high score). Men's low score for field: Jerry Holldorf 37, Brad Hovey 37, Ron Johnson 38, Jim Martell 38, Dennis Larson 40. Ladies low score for field: Betty Johnson 41, Cheryl Hauser 44, Emily Geissler 45. Eagles: Jerry Holdorf No. 6. Men's birdies: Scott Brown No. 9, Ron Johnson No. 3, Jim Martell No. 1 and Mark Peterson No. 3. Ladies' birdies: Betty Johnson No. 3. Men's low putts: Jim Martell 15, Jerry Holldorf 16, Ron Johnson 16. Ladies low putts: Vicki Brown 17, Mollie Cipriano 17, Cheryl Hauser 19. Ladies chip-ins: Sally Holldorf No. 7.
Hallie Tuesday Morning Women's
May 21
Play of the day (high putts): Flight 1: Barb McCumber 21, Gayle Pratt 19; Flight 2: Char Graftstrom 20, Judy Grorud 20, Susan Kusboldt 20; Flight 3: Elaine Twerberg 20, Sherrie Southard 19. Low for field: Kim Mongerson 47.
May 7
Play of the day (low gross): Flight 1: Kim Mongerson 45, Gayle Pratt 46; 2, Flight 2: Sandy Webb 47, Loris Akervik 48; Flight 3: Ginny Olson 57, Sherri Southard 62. Low for field: Kim Mongerson 45. Low putts: Flight 1: Gayle Pratt 15; Flight 2: Jane Serino 16; Flight 3: Ginny Olson 19.
Horseshoes
Tavern League
May 23
Standings
Team;W;L
Liner;39;25
Fox Run;38;10
Chalet;27;37
Sunbeam;26;6
Brown Hut;18;14
Eagles;15;17
Schuetzy's;8;40
Bateman;5;27
Results
Liner 13, Chalet 3; Eagles 11, Bateman 5; Sunbeam 10, Schuetzy's 6. High ringers: Dick Pagenkopf 33, Todd Sheehan 32, Randy Klawiter 30.
May 15
Results
Fox Run 10, Liner 6; Chalet 14, Schuetzy's 2. High ringers: Todd Sheehan 36, Cathy Albrecht 34, Dick Pagenkopf 33, John Reiter 33, Angie Hazen 32, Jimmy Gwiazdon 30.
May 8
Results
Fox Run 12, Chalet 4; Brown Hut 8, Liner 8. High ringers: Jimmy Gwiazdon 41.
May 1
Results
Fox Run 16, Schuetzy's 0; Sunbeam 16, Bateman 0; Liner 12, Eagles 4; Brown Hut 10, Chalet 6. High ringers: Jimmy Gwiazdon 45, Roger Hargrave 38, Dick Pagenkopf 34, Tom Hanks 31.
Augusta Area Horseshoes League
Week 4
Standings
Team;W;L
Barrel Inn;31;5
Black Creek Lodge;28;8
Homeless Pit Crew;24;12
Joles Asphalt;21;15
Levis Lodge;14;22
Mulligan's;12;24
Beaver Bowl;10;26
B&Z Trucking;4;32
High ringers: Ronald Wiese 23, Cliff Boullion 22, LeAnn Wiese 21, Jerald Olson 20. High points: Hondo Lange 46, Dave Bertrang 41, Cindy Bohl 39, Mike Ziegler 38, Marvin Joles 37, Jamie Hoekstra 36, Manuel Carrillo 35, Bob Clouse 35, Carl Holman 35, Tom Pettis 34, Bruce Olson 33, Jeff Lighthizer 32, Bob Pettis 32, Adam Bisson 32, Mark Johnson 30, Dave Lighthizer 30, Steve Pflieger 30.
Fall Creek Horseshoe League
Week 2
Standings
Team;W;L
Chicken Chaser's 2;6;2
Four Z's;6;2
Fall Mart;5.5;2.5
JY Collision;4.5;3.5
LG Seeds;4;4
Co-Op Credit Union;2.5;5.5
Norwegian's;2;6
Chicken Chaser's 1;1.5;6.5
High ringers: Ronald Wiese 26, Ron Strauch 26, Dean Zimmerman 24, Darrel Reetz 21, Paul Wiese 20, Duane Cance 20. High points: Duane Cance 60, LeAnn Wiese 59, Larry Schwoch 57, Jim Tumm 56, Mitch Brown 54, Scott Barth 53, Paul Wiese 52, Dean Zimerman 51, Brandon Wathke 51, Dave Messerschmidt 50, Ronald Wiese 48, Mike Christopher 48, Wayne Steig 48, Dennis Schacht 48, Mike DeGrass 47, Mark Molke 46, Matt West 44, Wes Klingbiel 44, Ron Strauch 44, Rick Gabus 43, Darrel Reetz 42, Matt Schacht 42.