Golf
Pine Meadow Thursday Night Ladies
July 18
Low score - A: Donna Schultz 32, Kim Prock 39, Dareena Mead 39. B: Maureen Kuhn 45, Carla Knepper 46, Laurie Schuch 46. Low putts - A: Donna Schultz 11. B: Vergene Knutson 17. Long drive hole No. 1 - A: Donna Schultz. B: Vicki Doriott. Long putt - A: Donna Schultz. B: Jan Roemer. Birdie - Hole No. 7. Chip-in - Donna Schultz.
Mill Run Ladies Wednesday
July 17
Low gross - Flight 1: Liz Rehrauer 45; Flight 2: Gayle Pratt and Lois Rottier 51; Flight 3: Carol Licht and Nancy Mataczynski 59; Flight 4: Jane Lokken 57. Low net - Flight 1: Liz Rehrauer 33, Sandy Webb 35; Flight 2: Lois Rottier 30, Gayle Pratt 32, Judy Grorud 33. Flight 3: Nancy Mataczynski 33, Carol Licht 35, DJ Mead 37; Flight 4 - Jane Lokken 30, Carol Hoffstatter 34. Play of the day (animal golf) - Flight 1: Connie Larson 9; Flight 2: Mary LaNou 6; Flight 3: Nancy Mataczynski 6; Flight 4: Connie Harkness 9. Low putts - Flight 1: Liz Rehrauer 14; Flight 2: Lois Rottier and Judy Grorud 15; Flight 3: Pat Griffin and Carole Licht 17; Flight 4: Jane Lokken 18. Chip-in: Lois Rottier (No. 3).
Hallie Tuesday Night Couples
July 16
Play of the day (couples alternate shot). Winners: Dennis and Peggy Larson 40, Ron and Betty Johnson 43, Scott and Vickie Brown 44, Jeff and Mollie Cipriano 44. Low putts - Jeff and Mollie Cipriano 16, John and Joanne Gast 16, Jerry and Sally Holldorf 17, Ron and Betty Johnson 17, Dennis and Peggy Larson 17, Mark and Carla Peterson 17.
Hallie Tuesday Morning Ladies
July 16
Play of the day (throw out a hole): Kim Mongerson 43. Low for field - Flight 1: Kim Mongerson 37, Pat Soper 42; Flight 2: Cheryl Breitung 41, Sandy Webb 44; Flight 3: Loris Akervik 47, Sherri Southard 50, Ginny Olson 50. Low putts - Flight 1: Kim Mongerson 16, Pat Soper 16; Flight 2: Mary LaNou 16; Flight 3: Loris Akervik 17, Ginny Olson 17. Chip-ins: Barb McCumber (No. 6), Ginny Olson (No. 8) and Cheryl Breitung (No. 6 and 8).
Pine Meadows Monday AM Ladies
July 15
Low for the Field: Lois Rottier 40. Play of the Day: Throw out worst and best holes: Class A: Lynn Solie 31, Class B: Barb Ries and Margeret Madson 32, Class C: Judy Snudden 37. Low Putts: Class A: Lois Rottier 16, Class B: Barb Ries 15, Class C: Judy Snudden 15. Chip-Ins: Karen Gordee #5, Birdies: Karen Gordee #5.
Horseshoes
Tavern League
Standings
Team;W;L
Fox Run;109;51
Liner;100;60
Sunbeam;84;44
Brown Hut;80;64
Chalet;72;88
Eagles;57;71
Schuetzy's;53;107
Bateman;37;107
July 17 Results
Sunbeam 13, Bateman 3; Chalet 10, Schuetzy's 6; Fox Run 9, Liner 7.
High Ringers
Jimmy Gwiazdon 53, Dean Shaffee 45, Dick Pagenkopf 37; Kevin Patterson 36, Tim Sheehan 36, Todd Sheehan 36, Cat Albrecht 32.
Fall Creek League
Week 9
Standings
Team;W;L
Four Z's;7;1
LG Seeds;5;3
JY Collision Center;4;4
Co-Op Credit Union;3.5;4.5
Chicken Chaser's 1;3.5;4.5
Chicken Chaser's 2;3.5;4.5
Norwegian's;3;5
Fall Mart;2.5;5.5
High Ringers
Ronald Wiese 30, Dean Klingbiel 23, Paul Wiese 22, Wendy Stephan 21, Dean Zimmerman 20.
High Points
Wayne Steig 64, Larry Schwoch 58, Duane Cance 58, LeAnn Wiese 55, Steve Raether 55, Mike Christopher 54, Dean Zimmerman 53, Ron Westphal 52, Ron Strauch 51, Dennis Schacht 49, Paul Wiese 49, Scott Barth 48, Dave Messerschmidt 47, Matt Schacht 47, Barry Strauch 47, Peter Mueller 46, Mark Molke 45, Bruce Jacobson 45, Tyler Wathke 44, Mike DeGrass 42, Adam Berg 41, Sam Schumacher 40.
Augusta Area League
Week 11
Standings
Team;W;L
Barrel Inn;86;13
Black Creek Lodge;76;23
Homeless Pit Crew;65;34
Joles Asphalt;56;43
Mulligan's;38;61
Levis Lodge;32;67
Beaver Bowl;30;69
B&Z Trucking;13;86
High Ringers
Scott Bertrang 28, Roger Nehring 24, Rick Boullion 23, Max Young 23, Ronald Wiese 20, Bob Clouse 20.
High Points
Cliff Boullion 47, Hondo Lange 44, Bob Potts 40, Jerald Olson 35, Tom Pettis 33, Dave Lighthizer 33, Manuel Carrillo 32, Ken Zich 32, Dale Kirchoff 32, Bruce Cleveland 32, Lynn Bohl 31, Mark Johnson 31, Garlin Joles 31, Chad Kirkham 31, Matt Buttke 30, Mike Ida 30.