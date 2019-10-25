Bowling
Thursday Independent
at Bowl Winkles
High series: Paul Kappus 726, Eric Platt 683, Tristan Kjseth 673, Justin Groth 663, Colin Turna 662.
High game: Tristan Kjeseth 269, Colin Tuma 256, Paul Kappus 246, Justin Groth 243.
Dartball
Church
American League
Team;W;L
Our Redeemer Badgers;7;5
Truax;7;5
Bethesda Blue;6;6
Good Shepherd;6;6
Calvary;5;7
North Presbyterian;5;7
Results
Bethesda Blue def. Truax 11-3, 2-5, 11-6. Good Shepherd def. North Pres 7-3, 6-9, 7-2. OR Badgers def. Calvary 5-6, 4-3, 3-2.
High Hitters
Glenn Ambelang 9-15, Marlin Mueller 9-15, Larry Finseth 8-14, Glen Grorud 8-14, Gene Albrecht 8-15, Rick Huebner 7-13, Larry Sands 7-14, Ron Westphal 7-14, Matt Boettcher 6-11.
National League
Team;W;L
St. Mark;8;4
Plymouth;7;5
Saving Grace;7;5
Chapel Heights;6;6
OR Huskies;6;6
Rock Creek;2;10
Results
OR Huskies def. Rock Creek 4-3, 10-4, 5-0. Plymouth def. Saving Grace 9-0, 3-2, 4-2. St. Mark def. Chapel Heights 2-4, 6-5, 2-0.
High Hitters
Nate Lind 8-14, Ron Miller 7-8, Chris Kolstad 7-12, Scott Miller 6-10, Randy Hazen 6-11.
Northern League
Team;W;L
Baptist Evangelical;7;2
Peace;7;2
Hope;6;6
Bethesda Gold;3;6
Concordia;1;8
Results
Peace def. Hope 3-2, 1-0, 0-2. Baptist def. Concordia 3-2, 4-1, 3-2.
Fall Creek Church
Week 5
Team;W;L
Grace;11;4
St James;8;7
Bethlehem No. 1;8;7
St John's;8;7
Bethlehem No. 2;6;6
Cleghorn;4;11
Results
Grace def. Cleghorn 2-5, 6-3, 2-1. St John's def. St James 3-1, 4-2, 2-4. Bethlehem No. 2 over Bethlehem No. 1 9-3, 5-1, 0-4.
High Hitters
Wayne Compeau 9-16. Greg Jungerberg 9-15, Wyatt Wathke 8-16. Al Wathke 6-12.
Thursday Night Commercial
Week 4
Team;W;L
Dean & Sues;10;2
Gerhards;9;3
Jerrys;9;3
SFB;7;5
Bees Logging;7;5
Alley Cats;7;5
A-Team 1;7;5
Auto Value;6;6
Badgers;6;6
Wallys Boys;6;6
Saltness Home Inspection;6;6
NBW;5;7
Rumps Butcher;5;7
Olson’s;5;7
JBSI;5;7
Augusta Chiropractic;3;9
All Seasons Repair;3;9
A-Team 2;2;10
Results
Alley Cats def. Augusta Chiropractic 11-2, 10-18, 11-5. JBSI def. A-Team 2 5-3, 4-6, 10-4. Bee's def. All Seasons 9-6, 8-4, 6-0. Auto Value def. NBW 31-22, 8-14,, 26-11. Rump's def. Olson's 3-15, 8-6, 15-8. Dean & Sue's def. Gerhards 13-15, 17-4, 16-15. SFB def. Saltness 23-8, 16-13, 15-14. Jerry's def. Wally's 14-6, 12-9, 12-6. A-Team 1 def. Badgers 9-0, 7-6, 9-3.
High Hitters
Darrel Reetz 15-28, Ronald Wiese 13-24, Blaine Anderson 13-26, Chad Anderson 15-28, Gary Johnson 20-29, Joe Topper 18-28, Travis Logslett 15-26, Bruce Green 12-24, Todd McMahon 13-25, Tim Huebner 18-35, Jim Mayo 22-40, Marlin Mueller 22-39, Dean Wood 15-28, Kevin Helland 13-25, Terry Albrecht 16-31.