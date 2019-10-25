Bowling

Thursday Independent

at Bowl Winkles

High series: Paul Kappus 726, Eric Platt 683, Tristan Kjseth 673, Justin Groth 663, Colin Turna 662.

High game: Tristan Kjeseth 269, Colin Tuma 256, Paul Kappus 246, Justin Groth 243.

Dartball

Church

American League

Team;W;L

Our Redeemer Badgers;7;5

Truax;7;5

Bethesda Blue;6;6

Good Shepherd;6;6

Calvary;5;7

North Presbyterian;5;7

Results

Bethesda Blue def. Truax 11-3, 2-5, 11-6. Good Shepherd def. North Pres 7-3, 6-9, 7-2. OR Badgers def. Calvary 5-6, 4-3, 3-2.

High Hitters

Glenn Ambelang 9-15, Marlin Mueller 9-15, Larry Finseth 8-14, Glen Grorud 8-14, Gene Albrecht 8-15, Rick Huebner 7-13, Larry Sands 7-14, Ron Westphal 7-14, Matt Boettcher 6-11.

National League

Team;W;L

St. Mark;8;4

Plymouth;7;5

Saving Grace;7;5

Chapel Heights;6;6

OR Huskies;6;6

Rock Creek;2;10

Results

OR Huskies def. Rock Creek 4-3, 10-4, 5-0. Plymouth def. Saving Grace 9-0, 3-2, 4-2. St. Mark def. Chapel Heights 2-4, 6-5, 2-0.

High Hitters

Nate Lind 8-14, Ron Miller 7-8, Chris Kolstad 7-12, Scott Miller 6-10, Randy Hazen 6-11.

Northern League

Team;W;L

Baptist Evangelical;7;2

Peace;7;2

Hope;6;6

Bethesda Gold;3;6

Concordia;1;8

Results

Peace def. Hope 3-2, 1-0, 0-2. Baptist def. Concordia 3-2, 4-1, 3-2.

Fall Creek Church

Week 5

Team;W;L

Grace;11;4

St James;8;7

Bethlehem No. 1;8;7

St John's;8;7

Bethlehem No. 2;6;6

Cleghorn;4;11

Results

Grace def. Cleghorn 2-5, 6-3, 2-1. St John's def. St James 3-1, 4-2, 2-4. Bethlehem No. 2 over Bethlehem No. 1 9-3, 5-1, 0-4.

High Hitters

Wayne Compeau 9-16. Greg Jungerberg 9-15, Wyatt Wathke 8-16. Al Wathke 6-12.

Thursday Night Commercial

Week 4

Team;W;L

Dean & Sues;10;2

Gerhards;9;3

Jerrys;9;3

SFB;7;5

Bees Logging;7;5

Alley Cats;7;5

A-Team 1;7;5

Auto Value;6;6

Badgers;6;6

Wallys Boys;6;6

Saltness Home Inspection;6;6

NBW;5;7

Rumps Butcher;5;7

Olson’s;5;7

JBSI;5;7

Augusta Chiropractic;3;9

All Seasons Repair;3;9

A-Team 2;2;10

Results

Alley Cats def. Augusta Chiropractic 11-2, 10-18, 11-5. JBSI def. A-Team 2 5-3, 4-6, 10-4. Bee's def. All Seasons 9-6, 8-4, 6-0. Auto Value def. NBW 31-22, 8-14,, 26-11. Rump's def. Olson's 3-15, 8-6, 15-8. Dean & Sue's def. Gerhards 13-15, 17-4, 16-15. SFB def. Saltness 23-8, 16-13, 15-14. Jerry's def. Wally's 14-6, 12-9, 12-6. A-Team 1 def. Badgers 9-0, 7-6, 9-3.

High Hitters

Darrel Reetz 15-28, Ronald Wiese 13-24, Blaine Anderson 13-26, Chad Anderson 15-28, Gary Johnson 20-29, Joe Topper 18-28, Travis Logslett 15-26, Bruce Green 12-24, Todd McMahon 13-25, Tim Huebner 18-35, Jim Mayo 22-40, Marlin Mueller 22-39, Dean Wood 15-28, Kevin Helland 13-25, Terry Albrecht 16-31.