EAU CLAIRE — A summer recreation program will visit three Eau Claire parks next week to provide activities for children.
Eau Claire Parks & Recreation will bring its RecRecess program on Tuesday to Mitscher Park, on Wednesday to Sundet Park and on Thursday it will visit Kessler Park.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on those days, children ages 8 to 11 will be able to try out a variety of outdoor activities including learning basketball skills, bean bag toss, croquet, flying kites, ladder golf and foot golf.
The activities were chosen because they can be played while keeping distance between people to prevent spreading germs during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, all participants are required to wear face masks.
Registration, which costs $7 per child, is required for participation. Parents can register their children for RecRecess through the website eauclaire.maxgalaxy.net.
The city is rotating the program around to different parks to make it convenient for residents throughout Eau Claire. This week RecRecess used Boyd, Newell and Cameron parks.
Next week is the start of classes for Eau Claire school district students, but the virtual and hybrid instruction methods planned this year mean that not all students will be inside classrooms every day. Even students who opt for in-person classes will only be in school on some days and do the rest of their learning online.