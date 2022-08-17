HAGER CITY — A 73-year-old Red Wing, Minn., man died Tuesday when his motor scooter collided with a car in Pierce County.
John Marshall died on the scene of the crash, which happened at about 12:42 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Highway VV intersection in the town of Trenton.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Vernon Schoeder, 82, of Elmwood failed to yield the right-of-way when driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne from Highway VV across Highway 63.
The automobile collided with Marshall and the 2022 Piaggio Scooter he was driving.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced Marshall dead on the scene. Schoeder was not injured in the crash.
