WASHINGTON — Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will receive more than $1 million as part of $2.89 billion in grants to airports nationwide announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
The money, provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 3,075 airports around the nation, can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.
The awards will include $39.7 million to 86 Wisconsin airports and more than $4.3 million to airports in the 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a news release.
"Our rural and regional airports in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District connect us to the rest of our state, the country and the world," Kind said. "This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will help our airports upgrade their infrastructure and improve safety, all while creating good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites."
Following are the amounts awarded to west-central Wisconsin airports: Chippewa Valley Regional, $1.02 million; Menomonie Municipal-Score Field, Rice Lake Regional-Carl's Field, Black River Falls Area, Cumberland Municipal, Neillsville Municipal, Rusk County, New Richmond Regional, Amery Municipal, all $159,000; and Boyceville Municipal Airport, $110,000.
"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an FAA news release. "With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America."