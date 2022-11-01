BARRON — Barron County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in October, their first new fatalities in a few months, said Public Health Director Laura Sauve. She was saddened that new deaths are still occurring there.

“We really, truly believe most of those COVID deaths are now avoidable,” Sauve said Tuesday. “We aren’t seeing people access these treatments like they should. We shouldn’t have people dying from this anymore.”

