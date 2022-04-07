EAU CLAIRE — The principal of Regis High and Middle schools has been named the new president of the Catholic school system in Eau Claire.
On Thursday, Regis Catholic Schools announced in a news release that Paul Pedersen has been named its president.
"During Mr. Pedersen's interview, his passion and excitement to move Regis Catholic Schools forward was abundantly clear," said Father James Kurzynski, dean of the Eau Claire Deanery.
Kurzynski offered the job to Pedersen earlier this week. A committee of 14 people representing Regis stakeholder groups had helped with candidate selection and interviewing.
Pedersen has been principal Regis for the past seven years. He has 26 total years of education, including time as a classroom teacher at Regis and Notre Dame Middle School in Chippewa Falls.
Pedersen himself graduated from Regis High School in 1989.
"As an alumnus, I am filled with tremendous pride to be given the opportunity to lead our school system into the future while preserving its time-honored traditions and excellence from the past," he said in the news release.
Pedersen will officially take the presidency on July 1, and Regis is starting its search for a new principal.
Carisa Smiskey, principal of St. Mary's Elementary School, has been serving as interim president of Regis Catholic Schools during the current academic year.
The previous president, Mark Gobler, retired in June 2020 after leading the private school system since 2013.