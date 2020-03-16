Regis Catholic Schools officials have updated their school closure plans over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, deciding to close a day earlier than mandated by Gov. Tony Evers.
Students at Regis High School and Middle School, Immaculate Conception Elementary School, St. James Elementary School and St. Mary’s Elementary School will attend school on Tuesday. There will be no school beginning Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is April 6; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information from the state.
Parents have the right to keep their child home from school on Tuesday if they choose, but are asked to contact the school office if their child will be absent, Regis said. All absences will be excused.
Student Transit will provide busing services.
The Regis and Genesis Child Development Centers will remain open, but the facilities will be unable to care for school-age (K-5) children on Wednesday and Thursday. The facilities will provide care for school-age children who were already scheduled to attend on Friday and March 23-March 27. Parents must have already signed up for care on those specific days to bring your children. There is not available space for more children to be added at this time.