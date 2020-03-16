Regis Catholic Schools officials announced Monday they still plan to follow Gov. Tony Evers' mandate to close schools across the state beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The announcement comes the day after the Eau Claire school district modified its closure plan, making Monday the last attendance day before closing all schools.
Regis Catholic Schools will still hold school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Extra-curricular activities and athletics would be suspended as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday and until further notice.
Parents have the right to keep their child home from school if they choose, but are asked to contact the school office if their child will be absent, Regis said. All absences will be excused.
Regis officials said they have been in contact with Student Transit and families will continue to receive busing services as long as schools are in session.
The Regis administrative team has been working through the weekend to address the "very fluid and ever-changing situation" regarding COVID-19, the announcement said.
At this time, the Regis and Genesis Child Development Centers also will remain open and will offer care for previously registered school-age children on the same schedule as indicated on the district's coronavirus information site at regiscatholicschools.com/coronavirus-information.