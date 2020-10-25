EAU CLAIRE — Regis Middle School and Regis High School students will have all-virtual learning for the next two weeks, starting immediately, Regis Catholic Schools has announced.
According to a message posted Sunday on the school system’s Facebook page:
The change was made because of “a handful” of positive COVID-19 cases on the Regis campus and the subsequent quarantine directives by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. This will total nine academic school days, and in-person classes will resume Monday, Nov. 9.
During the period of at-home learning, the maintenance staff will do a daily deep clean of the building and classrooms by hydrostatic bacteria/virus disinfectant.
“Teachers will focus on what is most important: teaching students,” the message says. Student support services and counseling will continue to be offered.
Individuals who have not been quarantined by directive of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will be permitted to continue participating in extracurricular activities. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been ordered to quarantine will not be allowed to participate in athletics until the date set by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department in a letter they should have received.
Students who may need to gain access to learning materials that are at school can call the school office and arrange for a time to pick up needed items.
Teachers will be accessible by email during each school day from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Electronic exchange of school work will be expected.