EAU CLAIRE — State regulators gave Xcel Energy approval to move ahead with the largest solar power array planned in western Wisconsin.
On Thursday morning the Public Service Commission OK'd plans to build a 74-megawatt solar array in Pierce County.
"We are pleased to invest in this locally sourced solar facility to provide more renewable energy to our customers," Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Michigan, said in a news release.
Xcel stated its investment in the project is worth about $100 million.
The project is slated for nearly 1,100 acres in the town of Gilman. Ranger Power is developing the project on behalf of Western Mustang Solar. Once construction is complete in 2022, Xcel Energy will own and operate the solar array.
Xcel already has more than 760 megawatts of large-scale solar capacity in its system to help reach the company's goal of providing carbon-free electricity by 2050. That includes existing 1-megawatt community solar gardens in Eau Claire, Ashland and Cashton.