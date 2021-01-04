CHIPPEWA FALLS — The cancellation of this year's Alice in Dairyland competition means a Chippewa Falls native's reign in the role will continue for another year.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday that the annual contest's final rounds, which were scheduled for May, are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Cancelling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve," department Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said in a news release. "We look forward to resuming the annual Alice selection process in 2022."
Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the state to serve as ambassador for Wisconsin's agriculture industry.
Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls was appointed to the position in June 2020 and the cancellation of this year's finals will give her an unprecedented second year in the job.
The 75th Alice in Dairyland finals are now scheduled for May 19 to 21, 2022 in Dane County. When the next Alice is selected on July 5, Nunes' time in the position will be over.