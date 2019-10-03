Sex offender Rob A. Collins, 47, will be released from prison on Tuesday and live in the 100 block of Randall Street, according to Eau Claire police.
Collins was convicted of felony counts of exposing genitals to a child and third-degree sexual assault in January 1998 in Wood County and of a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child in March 2006 in Eau Claire County.
According to police:
Collins' placement on Randall Street will be temporary. The state Department of Corrections is looking to find a long-term placement for Collins.
As conditions of his release, Collins must register as a sex offender, undergo lifetime GPS monitoring, have no unsupervised contact with children, and cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Collins can only leave his residence from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the purpose of finding employment.
Inquiries regarding Collins should be directed to the DOC's Lona Sullivan at 715-450-1558.