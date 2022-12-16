EAU CLAIRE — Residents of Eau Claire County who remain without power due to a winter storm that hit the area earlier this week can go to these relief spots:
• Altoona Elementary School, 157 Bartlett Ave., from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• The Augusta Fire Department, 745 Industrial Drive, from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday.
• Fairchild Fire Department, 200 Town Line Road, from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.
In addition to warm shelter, these relief spots also serve as a place where people can charge their electronic devices and find other assistance.
