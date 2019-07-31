Eau Claire County property owners who pay their real estate taxes in installments have until today to get their current bill paid in full.
The county treasurer's office office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., for people to pay bills in person.
Checks can be mailed to Eau Claire County treasurer, 721 Oxford Ave., Suite 1250, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Paying by credit and debit card can be done online at paylocalgov.com/EauClaire-WI. There are service fees charged for credit and debit card transactions.
Property owners are asked to include their payment stub or other paper with their parcel number along with their payment.