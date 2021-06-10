EAU CLAIRE — Renovation work began Thursday at a new location for a program that teaches independent living, employment and self-advocacy skills to older special education students.
The Grow, Achieve, Transition, Empower, Working At Your Success — GATEWAYS — program for people with disabilities that are ages 18 to 21 is slated to open this fall in the EastRidge Center on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.
Prior to that the vacant suite inside the shopping center will be fully renovated by Rhom Construction using funds provided by the Eau Claire school district budget. Outfitting the site with furniture, appliances and other items is being done by the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and volunteers who have been working to raise money for it.
Once the new transition center is open it will be staffed by two teachers and support staff during the school year to work with the older students.
GATEWAYS is a new community-based version of the district’s Life Without Limits program, which takes place in Eau Claire’s public high schools.