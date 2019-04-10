State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, is hosting a town hall meeting focused on Medicaid expansion next week in Chippewa Falls.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will present information about the Medicaid expansion plan that is part of Gov. Tony Evers' proposed state budget and allow for questions from attendees. It is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in Room 112 of the Chippewa Valley Technical College campus at 770 Scheidler Road, Chippewa Falls.
If Wisconsin were to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the state would be able to provide more affordable, quality health care coverage to 82,000 people in Wisconsin while saving $324 million over the biennium, Emerson said in a news release.